Gridiron Gems for Week 6 of the Fall 2 high school football season

DYLAN DUBIEL
Swampscott Junior
Strong Safety
The Big Blue have been stellar defensively in their three games this season, allowing a grand total of 12 points while constantly preventing their foes from churning out yardage. Dubiel was at the forefront of that momentum Saturday morning at home against Beverly.
The 5-foot-10, 155-pound defensive back was a menace to the Panthers all game, stepping up against the visitors' run-heavy attack to make nine tackles in Swampscott's 22-6 victory in the rain at Blocksidge Field. He seemed to have a read on the ball wherever it went and was always around the ballcarrier, and even stepped up to play some outside linebacker in certain packages.
The Honor Roll student also deflected a fourth down pass in his own end zone that was then picked off by teammate Xaviah Bascon, negating a Beverly scoring chance in the third quarter when it was still a one-possession game.
"Dylan was outstanding. He was everywhere the ball was," said Swampscott head coach Bob Serino.
KYLE WEBSTER
St. John's Prep
Left tackle
You could probably fit a list of the teams that have gone to Tewksbury and rushed for more than 300 yards inside a thimble. The Redmen's program is that good and their home field is that hostile. So when St. John's Prep went for 333 yards on the ground in Saturday's resounding 49-27 win over a previously unbeaten Merrimack Valley Conference power, you know their offensive line had a great day.
All five of the Prep's heavies and running back James Guy (263 yards, 4 TDs) played well, yet it was junior Kyle Webster that anchored things on the left side. The 6-foot-4 multisport athlete in baseball and basketball from North Andover was a bulldozer, frequently clearing the line of scrimmage and making room even further downfield.
"It was Kyle's best game of the year," head coach Brian St. Pierre said. "We ran behind him quite a bit and he played very, very tough."
Webster and the Eagles (3-3) will have a rematch with Catholic Conference rival BC High on Friday night looking to end the year on a winning note.
JOEY PARISI
Danvers Junior
Offensive tackle /Defensive end
To knock off a previously unbeaten team on the road, Danvers High needed toughness and physicality. Junior Joey Parisi provided both to excess.
The Falcons handed Winthrop its first loss of the Fall 2 season, 7-6, and it took a 48-minute effort to make it happen. The winning points came in the final minute, and Parisi did a good job at tackle of protecting young QB Troy Voisine so he could make the winning TD pass.
Parisi made an even bigger impact on defense. He had seven tackles from his end positio,n with three going for a loss. A Winthrop team that hadn't been held under 20 points all season managed only one touchdown against a dogged and determined Falcon defensive front.
"Joey was awesome on both sides of the ball," head coach Ryan Nolan said. "He's a super tough and very physical player and he really helped set the tone of us."
