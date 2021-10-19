JACK ANESHANSLEY
Marblehead Junior
Right Guard
Magicians' head coach Jim Rudloff likes to joke with Aneshansley, telling him he "has a last name that no one can pronounce." But the veteran mentor certainly knows just how important the 17-year-old first-year starter is on a revamped offensive line this fall.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder had his usual stellar game Saturday morning in Beverly in a 42-25 win over the Panthers, protecting quarterback Josh Robertson and enabling him to throw for a season high 313 yards. Not only was his pass blocking exemplary but so was his run blocking, enabling the Red-and-Black to pile up 447 yards of offense. He, along with fellow guard Ned Fitzgerald, tackles A.J. Adriano, Christian Pacheco, and Scotty Campbell, and center Sam Annese, followed the game plan put in by line coach Nick Broughton to near-perfection.
Aneshansley has literally played every offensive play for Marblehead this season and has graded out as the team's highest scoring linemen when film is broken down and analyzed. "He's just solid. Always solid," said Rudloff. "I literally never have to speak to him about doing anything wrong. He just gets it the first time."
MICHAEL MASTROCOLA
Peabody Junior
Right Guard/Defensive tackle
What Peabody's Michael Mastrocola gave up in size Friday night, he more than made up for in tenacity and technique. Matched up head-on with host Winthrop's best -- and biggest -- linemen on both sides of the ball throughout the game, Mastrocola (5-foot-9, 220 pounds) overcame a 5-inch height difference and 50-pound weight difference to help the Tanners earn a much needed 35-21 win.
Offensively, Mastrocola made sure QB Shea Lynch wasn't sacked while throwing three TD passes to break Peabody's 27-year-old single season record. He also paved the way for a season-high in team rushing yards. On defense, Mastrocola clogged the middle for a Tanner unit that allowed only one touchdown (Winthrop's others were an interception return and a kickoff return).
"It was a workman like effort and I was really impressed with the way Michael held his own against their big guy," said Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt. "That's the type of kid that can ruin a game plan and we were able to hold him at bay because of the way Michael played."
JAKE PAPAZOGLOU
Swampscott Senior
Middle linebacker/Offensive line
Saying that Papazoglou has been a major influencer for the Big Blue's defense is like saying rain is wet. It's a badge he's worn proudly ever since stepping into the lineup two seasons ago as a sophomore linebacker and helping Swampscott win its first Super Bowl in a dozen years.
As the games remaining in his career start to wind down, the senior captain continues to raise his own level of play each week. The latest case in point came last Friday at home against a dangerous Danvers club. He and his teammates never let them get going offensively, stopping them at every turn in a 34-7 dismantling at Blocksidge Field, keeping Swampscott unbeaten at 6-0. Papazoglou was all over the field in making an eye-popping 18 tackles, including a dozen of the solo variety.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pound heat-seeking tackling machine, who doubles as an offensive lineman, seemed to read Danvers' Wing-T plays perfectly no matter what they ran. He covered the edges on jets and buck sweeps to bring down ballcarriers; when the Falcons went belly, trap or counter, he was there to stuff things in the middle of the field. In addition, on passing plays he was able to get into the backfield and force the quarterback out of his comfort zone.