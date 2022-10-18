Taking a look at some of the under the radar strong performers from last weekend’s football action:
OWEN SHANBAR
Danvers Sophomore
Cornerback
Remember that really high energy guy with the spiky hair selling 'ShamWow!' towels sold on television? The Danvers High football coaches have taken to playfully calling 15-year-old Owen Shanbar "ShamWow" — and he certainly cleaned up defensively Friday night against Swampscott.
A 5-foot-9, 155-pound 10th grader, he was tasked with stopping the Big Blue's all-league wideout, strong and speedy Elijah Burns, as best he could. Shanbar did so with abandon, holding the potent wideout without a catch in the Falcons' surprising 35-7 romp.
"We went with a look where Owen played man with help over the top, and he did an unbelievable job," said Falcons head coach Ryan Nolan. "We're so happy for him, because he's a kid who has showed up at everything from the start of his freshman year: every 7-on-7, every lift, playing look team, doing whatever he can. You really have to tip your hat to him."
Shanbar, who liked watching former Detroit Lions Hall of Fame wideout Calvin Johnson play growing up, said the coaches got him prepared for this particular game by going through lots of reps and watching film. In addition to his blanket coverage, he was also able to help stop the Swampscott run game on jet sweeps and sniff out potential screen passes before they got going.
JACKSON SELBY
St. John's Prep Senior
Kicker
'Mr. Automatic' may be new to football this season, but Selby has quickly established himself with the Eagles. The Marblehead native and former soccer player has been a tremendous addition to the team, having made 19-of-20 point after touchdown kicks and all four field goals that he's attempted.
On Saturday at Catholic Memorial, Selby blasted a 40-yard field goal that easily sailed through the uprights to give his team a 17-14 third quarter lead. He also handles kickoffs, often pinning the opponent inside the 10-yard line or into the end zone for a touchback. He has a strong leg, good hang time, and directional skills.
"He showed up and introduced himself," said head coach Brian St. Pierre. "Jackson has been terrific, hasn't missed an extra point or field goal, and has seven or eight touchbacks. That was a huge field goal at Catholic Memorial, a big league kick.
"He's hit other long ones, including a 38-yarder against Malden Catholic, and has been hitting them from 50-plus yards in practice and warmups," added the coach. "No question he's unique with a lot of talent; Jackson's become a weapon for us. We've been winning field position each week because of his kicks."
MAX CONLEY
Masconomet Senior
Linebacker
First and foremost, a linebacker's job is to make sure tackles and stop the run. Knocking down passes is something of a bonus ... intercepting them and putting points on the board is like hitting the lottery.
Masconomet senior linebacker Max Conley hit the jackpot in the rain Thursday night against Salem. In the final minute of the first half, the host Witches faced third down deep in their own territory and tries to pass out of the trouble. Conley read the play, kept his eyes on the quarterback and stepped in front of Salem's tight end to pick off the pass. He then sped from the middle of the field to the far sideline, going back 17 yards for a touchdown to give Masco a 24-0 lead they parlayed into a 38-0 victory.
"That was a super read by Max," said head coach Gavin Monagle. "It really was one of the bigger plays in the game in that it really helped us put them away."
Salem has a pretty good rushing attack between the tackles and Conley had a tremendous game stuffing the run in addition to his turnover heroics. Now 3-3 on the season, the Chieftains host Danvers this Friday night at 6:30 p.m.