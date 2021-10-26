JOE MIGNONE
Swampscott Senior
Right Guard/Defensive lineman
By nature of the position, linemen aren't recognized. If they're doing their jobs properly, you're probably not noticing it.
Well, Big Blue fans couldn't help but notice how well the 5-foot-11, 240-pound Mignone played on both sides of the ball in his team's 13-12 triumph at Beverly Saturday. He protected the team's backup quarterback, Zach Ryan, time and time again when the latter dropped back to pass while helping allow running back Xaviah Bascon to ramble for 177 yards and a score.
Defensively, Mignone's motor was going nonstop as he attacked the Beverly line with vigor and determination. He was in on a handful of tackles and put his hat on the Beverly ballcarrier first on countless other plays, allowing his linebackers to come in and make the stop. His efforts helped Swampscott improve to 7-0 on the season.
CORIN CANADA HUNT
Masconomet Senior
Defensive end/Tight end
As a unit, the Chieftains' defense came to play against run-happy Danvers this past Friday night. But perhaps nobody shined brighter than Corin Canada Hunt in the team's 26-13 win.
The senior standout was all over the field, tracking down Falcons' ballcarriers while making his presence felt at the line of scrimmage with regularity. He finished the contest with double-digit tackles and had three sacks, one of which he knocked the ball lose from Danvers' quarterback Travis Voisine and right into the hands of teammate Tyler McMahon for a big time touchdown.
"He was just going nuts," said Masco head coach Gavin Monagle. "He's been doing stuff like this all year and definitely under the radar. He's a stud; had a good year last year but he's really taken off this year."
SHANE FIELD
Essex Tech sophomore
Linebacker/Running back
Already making a big impact on the Essex Tech defense as a freshman, Shane Field suffered a foot injury almost seven months ago during the Fall 2 football season. It was a long road back with the rest and rehabilitation keeping him off the field for the first half of this 2021 season, but the Hawks were thrilled to welcome their hard-hitting young middle 'backer back on Friday night.
Field, who grew up in Salem, was one of the Hawks' leading tacklers in their 35-16 win over Georgetown that snapped a five game skid. It was no coincidence that the Hawks held their opponent to only two touchdowns for the first time since their opening night win with Field returning to the fold. "He gave us some needed stability there in the middle of the defense," said Hawks head coach Dan Connors. "It's great to see him back. He worked really hard to get to this point."
Also chipping in some in the running game, Field scored his first varsity touchdown on a 10-yard fourth quarter run. He also added a two-point rush as Essex scored 21 unanswered points to start the second half to seize the win.