Taking a look at some of the under the radar strong performers from last weekend’s football action:
JACK CONSEDINE
Beverly Sophomore
Tight End/Defensive End
Jack Consedine didn't find out he'd be starting for the Beverly High football team this season until two days before the squad's season opener against Haverhill. Everything the 10th grader has done on the gridiron since that time, though, has kept him firmly entrenched in the Panthers' lineup on both sides of the ball.
Last Friday night at Blocksidge Field, Consedine threw a number of key blocks to open up holes for Panther runners — including sealing the edge on senior Will Pinto's 89-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, which turned out to be the winning points in a 28-23 triumph over Swampscott. The 6-foot-3 end also had a terrific kick out block on Pinto's earlier 69-yard scoring scamper, all helping to deliver the Orange-and-Black their first win of the season.
"Jack's best characteristic is that he only has one speed: 100 percent," said Beverly head coach Jeff Hutton. "He always goes the same speed in practices, drills, and in games."
A BHS basketball player who also throws the shot put and discus in spring track, Consedine is among Beverly's leaders in sacks (3) and has the team's only touchdown reception, coming earlier this month against Masconomet.
QUINN GLENCROSS
Pingree Senior
Offensive/Defensive Line
Since starting in Pingree's first regular season game as a freshman, team captain Quinn Glencross has yet to miss any action. The Hamilton native has been an integral and reliable piece for a Highlanders' line that has consistently gotten the job done — and this past Saturday was no different.
Using his 6-foot, 260-pound frame to move bodies up front, Glencross helped Pingree rip off 167 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground in a 41-7 rout of host Wilbraham & Monson. He was unquestionably a factor in the passing game as well, helping quarterback Hudson Weidman (7-for-11, 154 yards, 2 TDs) stay hot.
Glencross added 11 big pancake blocks as the Highlanders won their second straight in convincing fashion while improving to 4-1 heading into their final regular season home game this weekend against Hamden Hall. Off the field Glencross carries a 3.5 GPA and has been a tremendous captain and leader inside the locker room.
ADAM COLETTI
Ipswich Senior
Offensive line/Linebacker
The Ipswich High football team was down a couple of times Friday night against visiting Pentucket. But they were never out of it and that's a big credit to their leaders — including captain Adam Coletti.
The anchor of Ipswich's offensive line the last two seasons, Coletti held the unit together throughout the night against a physical Panthers squad. By the end of the evening, the Tigers had found themselves offensively and forced overtime, where they eventually prevailed 21-19 when fellow captain Henry Wright converted the two point conversion following his own OT touchdown.
Defensively, the 6-foot, 200-pound Coletti also made some key stops alongside his fellow linebackers and captains Wright and Matt McGowan. The Tigers' troika of leaders kept the team on the same page in the season's first three weeks, resulting in their breaking into the win column with the program's first win over Pentucket in 16 years.