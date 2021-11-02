AIDAN QUEALY
Beverly Senior
Defensive end/Left guard
In the Panthers' defensive structure, the defensive lineman's job is to apply pressure at the point of attack and keep things clean so that the linebackers can make the plays. Making tackles is as nice benefit, but not necessarily a job requirement for the ends or nose tackle.
So it was noticeable when the 6-foot, 200-pound Quealy made not one, but two tackles for losses as Beverly destroyed host Gloucester Saturday, 50-0. Going up against the Wing-T in practice each day, he's become adept at reading its keys and was able to take down a pair of Fishermen ballcarriers behind the line of scrimmage, including dropping one runner for a 5-yard loss late in the first half. He was part of a unit that allowed the hosts just 64 yards of total offense on the day.
"He's improved tremendously from a guy who went from never playing before this year to starting both ways for us," said head coach Jeff Hutton. "When Aidan makes those two plays like we did today, we want to celebrate it."
Quealy, who got a large tattoo on his right corner of a cross following his team's Week 2 loss at North Andover, said "it felt like a calling to me. I'm Catholic and always wanted to explore my religious side a bit more."
MICHAEL PEREZ
Peabody Senior
Linebacker
To turn around its struggling defense, the Peabody High football team needed to change up its mentality. Perhaps no Tanner picked up that mantle and embraced the philosophy of team first defense than senior linebacker Michael Perez.
Able to play either inside or outside linebacker with equal acumen, Perez had a half dozen stops and one tackle-for-loss in Friday's 33-0 win over Salem, Peabody's first shutout of the year. His contributions go far beyond the tackle sheet: He embraces his role as one cog in a big machine with an unselfish playing style.
"The guy who really embodies our defense is Mike Perez," head coach Mark Bettencourt said. "He's been a standout since we turned that corner four weeks ago. He's taken on a leadership role. He'll make a tackle when it needs to be made, but he's willing to blow up a lead blocker or set an edge and let someone else make the play if that's what the defense calls for."
A maven on special teams as well, Perez sprinted though the line and laid out to block a Salem punt at the start of Friday's third quarter. The ball rolled out of the end zone for a safety, igniting a run of 23 unanswered second half points that helped Peabody pull away for its third consecutive win. The Tanners also clinched their first league title (NEC Lynch Division) in 21 years.
CHRISTIAN PACHECO
Marblehead Sophomore
Inside linebacker/Offensive tackle
It's no secret that the Marblehead football team is talented, deep and well coached; they wouldn't have gone unbeaten in the regular season otherwise.
There's plenty of stars on the squad -- i.e. quarterback Josh Robertson, running backs Connor Cronin and George Percy, tight end and linebacker James Doody ... the list goes on. But one player who's perhaps flown under the radar this season is sophomore Christian Pacheco.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound athlete starts on both sides of the ball for head coach Jim Rudloff and regularly makes his presence felt. In last Friday's convincing 34-0 win over Danvers, Pacheco was all over the field, making an impact defensively with good reads and strong tackling and doing a nice job in the blocking game for a Magicians' offense that netted nearly 250 yards passing and over 100 yards on the ground.
"He starts both ways for us as a sophomore and has all season," said Rudloff. "He had a great game on both sides of the ball."