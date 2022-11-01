Taking a look at some of the under the radar strong performers from last weekend’s football action:
SAM ANNESE
Marblehead Senior
Offensive tackle/Linebacker
On the lacrosse field, Sam Annese is a smart, tactical defenseman who is quick on his feet, active with his stick, and does whatever he needs to do to protect his own goal. His mindset doesn't change much when he's lining up for the Marblehead football team defensively.
A linebacker who can both shoot the gaps in rushing into opponents' backfield, dropping back into pass coverage, or using his athleticism to track down ballcarriers, Annese had an impact all game long in the Magicians' 27-7 victory at Danvers last Friday, which clinched the team's ninth Northeastern Conference title in the last decade. Twice he used his 6-foot-1, 190-pound frame to leap up and bat down Falcon pass attempts, energizing his defensive mates. He was also in on a number of tackles while spearheading a unit that held the hosts under 100 yards rushing and fewer than 150 total yards.
As someone who can play either tackle or guard on the Marblehead offensive line, Annese also helped open up a hole for fellow captain Connor Cronin to burst through for a 60-yard touchdown run, while his pass protection enabled quarterback Miles O'Neill to throw for 216 yards and three touchdown passes for the 7-1 Magicians.
JUSTIN FRANCO
Peabody Senior
Fullback/Running back
Peabody High spent the last few weeks trying to bring balance to its offense — and that's meant a lot more playing time for senior Justin Franco. Versatile and physically strong, he's an excellent H-back (tight end/full back hybrid) and has been lining up in a variety of spots in the Tanners' spread formation. He can deploy inline in a three-point stand as a tight end, flanking the quarterback in the backfield or off the hip of one of the linemen in a ready-to-block position; at any of those spots, he's led a variety of running backs through holes for big gains in recent weeks.
"Justin's a great running back in his own right, but he's so valuable as a blocker. He can pull, he can lead or trap," said head coach Mark Bettencourt. "He has good size, strength and quickness."
Franco's blocking helped Peabody run for a season-best 156 yards in the 48-13 win over Salem that finished off an 8-0 regular season. Shifting to tail back in the fourth quarter, he ran for 19 of those and scored his first varsity touchdown. The No. 3 seed in Division 2, Peabody hosts Bishop Feehan on Friday.
MASON McSWEENEY
St. John's Prep Junior
Tight end/Defensive end
St. John's Prep will take its two-game win streak into this weekend's home game against Attleboro for the start of what they hope will be a deep Division 1 playoff run. Chances are, Mason McSweeney will play virtually every snap in the postseason contest.
McSweeney has been a key piece in the lineup since the start of the season, and in last Friday's 48-12 drubbing of St. John's Shrewsbury, his impact was felt immensely. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound two-way standout made a huge block to help set up teammate Joenel Aguero's 21-yard screen pass touchdown while adding an 8-yard touchdown reception of his own at tight end.
"He's been a guy who's consistently been one of our best players all season," said Eagles' head coach Brian St. Pierre. "He really never comes off the field for us. He is a very tough, physical defender and blocker. He is a throwback type of player; lunch pail and hard hat. He's one of our leaders."