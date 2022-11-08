Taking a look at some of the under the radar strong performers from last weekend’s football action:
BEN HARRING
Beverly Junior
Linebacker/Offensive guard
In its final home game of the season, the Beverly High football team wanted to build off of the momentum of its first win of 2022 the previous weekend while, at the same time, send their seniors off with a victory in their last-ever game at Hurd Stadium. Thanks to the great work of Ben Harring, the Panthers were able to reach both goals.
As one of the Panthers' most consistent players this fall — he loves hoping into the 'demo' defense during practices to get the offensive starters ready — Harring had a terrific game on both sides of the ball as the hosts doubled up on Winchester, 28-14.
While he was credited with just two solo tackles, the middle linebacker was active all over the field and was in on a majority of the plays, helping to stuff the Sachems' run game. When the visitors tried to catch up in the second half by going to the air, Harring dropped back into pass coverage and again showcased his worth to the BHS defense.
Harring, whom Beverly head coach said is "undersized, but not in the guts and heart department", Harring started at offensive guard in the season after a bout of COVID hit the team and has remained there every since. In Saturday's win, he helped spearhead a unit that piled up more than 375 yards of offense, spread almost evenly between its run and passing games. Harring is also a very strong student who was on the BHS spring track team a year ago.
SHANE FIELD
Salem Junior
Fullback/Linebacker
With last Friday's 24-14 win over Lynn English, Salem High officially guaranteed itself a winning season for the second straight year. The Witches displayed balance both defensively and offensively in the victory, and junior Shane Field played a key role in each of those phases.
Defensively, Field lined up at outside linebacker and had four tackles, including two for loss, as well as four assists. One of his tackles for loss was for a safety which gave Salem more momentum going into halftime. Offensively, Field was given an increased opportunity to run the ball, ripping off 51 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just six carries, good for an average of 8.5 yards per touch.
"Shane strives for excellence each and every week," said Salem head coach Matt Bouchard. "Defensively he has played a critical role in our scheme at outside linebacker, (and) offensively he has impressed the coaching staff at full back where he plays a pivotal role in our blocking scheme with minimal carries."
Field will look to ride the momentum when Salem takes on Danvers on the road on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
WILL GROMKO
Ipswich Freshman
Linebacker
In both of Ipswich High's wins this season, freshman Will Gromko has played well beyond his years. His football acumen was on display again in Saturday's 55-38 win at Whittier High that was also the highest scoring game in Tiger program history.
From his defensive linebacker spot, Gromko racked up eight tackles. Two of those went for a loss of yards and he forced a fumble that helped Ipswich pull away.
"He’s just been getting more and more comfortable every week and has been playing some really good football for us recently," said Ipswich head coach Zack Lamkin, whose team ran for 439 yards while scoring its most points in a single game in more than 32 years.
"He had a few key blocks to spring our running backs on their big days too," Lamkin added. "He’s an exciting talent and looks well beyond his years."
Gromko and the Tigers look to add another win to their resume Friday morning at home against Arlington Catholic.