Highlighting some of the area's under the radar performers from Week 1
CHRISTIAN LANE
Salem Senior
Cornerback/Wide receiver
A special teams standout as a junior last fall, Lane earned his varsity jacket towards the end of the season by winning the starting corner position. This year, he came into training camp ready to take that next leap. In Friday’s big win over Arlington, Lane was back in the starting lineup at cornerback, helping the Witches’ defense hold the Spy Ponders to just 82 passing yards with four interceptions.
“The competition for this year’s starting DB position was present throughout the offseason and obvious in the preseason,” said Salem head coach Matt Bouchard. “Christian earned the start last Friday and showcased a great deal of discipline to do the things he knew he needed to do to win the position. He’s a great competitor that graded out at 90 percent against Arlington.”
In addition to Lane’s great performance defensively, his number was called on offense when a starting wide receiver had to come out of the game.
“Offensively he graded out at 84 percent and played a huge factor in setting up downfield blocks to spring some of our explosive plays,” added Bouchard.
JACKSON O’BRIEN
Peabody Junior
Center
Every football coach tells his ‘second string’ that depth charts are only for organization purposes and to be ready to go if your number is called upon. Few things are as satisfying as seeing a player take that advice to heart and shine on game day.
Peabody junior Jackson O’Brien got elevated to starting center less than 24 hours before kickoff of the Tanners’ season opener at Revere. Senior Mark Clanton wrenched a knee at the end of practice on Thursday night and when it was discovered he’d be held out, O’Brien stepped up to the plate.
With a first-time starter at quarterback in sophomore Luke Maglione, the Tanners spent the entire game in a shotgun formation and most of it operating in four receiver sets. That put a big emphasis on the accuracy of O’Brien’s snaps and on the offensive line to provide protection for their young QB. He aced the test on both counts and was especially strong in a second quarter in which the visitors racked up 21 points.
In the 35-0 win, Peabody had no bad snaps and the starting offense only had four plays go for a loss of yardage. O’Brien and his line mates face their next challenge at home Friday against Lynn Classical (1-0).
TYE PIRAINO
Bishop Fenwick Sophomore
Two-way lineman
Marblehead figured to have a decided edge in the trenches on opening night against visiting Bishop Fenwick both in terms of size and experience ... and for most of the first half, that script played out. But the Crusaders gradually swung things in their favor, turning the tide and turning a 10-point deficit into an eventual 14-10 opening night victory at Piper Field.
Piraino was a big reason why. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound sophomore from Gloucester was a noticeable difference maker on both sides of the line in his first varsity start. Playing at right offensive tackle, he helped backup quarterback Brayden Clifford with his pass protection and run blocking as Fenwick punched in a pair of third quarter touchdowns. When the coaches brought down the game film over the weekend, Piraino graded out at almost 80 percent efficiency.
When Marblehead had the football, Piraino lined up at defensive end and helped stop the hosts’ running game from getting going. He finished with a handful of tackles and was a part of a unit that gave up zero points in the second half.
“Tye is a kid who leads by example,” veteran Fenwick coach David Woods said, “and he has a great work ethic and is extremely coachable. He’ll be a mainstay on our two lines for the next three years.”