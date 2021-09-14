GABE COPELAND
Beverly Junior
Nose guard/Running back
Already renowned for his work on the basketball court, where he was arguably the Panthers' best player last winter while averaging nearly 18 points per game, Copeland is now beginning to show just what he's capable of on the football field.
An imposing presence in the middle of Beverly's defensive front at a muscular 6-foot-3, Copeland's motor was already revving by the time the ball was snapped time and time again Saturday in his team's 33-0 rout of Haverhill at Hurd Stadium. Using speed and athleticism, he constantly befuddled the Hillies' front five and caused backfield disruption, resulting in five tackles and two quarterback sacks.
Copeland, who head coach Jeff Hutton said is "just starting to realize his potential" on the gridiron, also blocked a Haverhill punt on the first play of the second quarter, which the Panthers recovered on the 9-yard line. Two plays later, Copeland burst into the end zone from a yard out.
SALVI COSTANZO
Essex Tech Sophomore
Center
When the Hawks' starter in the middle of the offensive line, Trevor O'Neil, was forced to leave last Friday's season opener against Lynn Tech with a shoulder injury, head coach Dan Connors turned to Costanzo as his replacement -- and the 10th grader didn't disappoint.
Costanzo filled in admirably in the middle, more than holding his own as Essex Tech continued to move the ball up field with good protection all night in its 41-8 dismantling of Lynn Tech. His steady snaps, work in the run game and stout pass blocking enabled Essex Tech to pile up 414 yards of offense, including 248 through the air.
"He did an outstanding job for us; Salvi definitely deserves a shout out," said Connors. "He went in and did a great job, and that's huge when you can find guys like that to help us out."
GIOVANNI GUGLIELMO
Peabody Junior
Defensive end
Giovanni Guglielmo wasn't able to play football during the Fall 2 season. The way he started out his first defensive series back on the field Friday night at Revere, it was clear he missed it. He came up with a sack on Revere's first third down of the game to force a punt, and did a tremendous job with outside contain and scraping down the line of scrimmage to make stops throughout the game, a 28-7 win for the Tanners.
"Giovanni was the breakout player defensively," head coach Mark Bettencourt said. "He was ready to go and the scary thing is he could've made even more plays if not for a few rookie mistakes that he'll learn from."
Guglielmo, who is a slugging catcher for the Tanner baseball team as well, has 2 1/2 tackles-for-loss and helped Peabody to its sixth straight win as well as its eighth straight game allowing fewer than 20 points.