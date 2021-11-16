KAIO DOS PASSOS
Essex Tech Freshman
Kicker
The Essex Tech football squad has faced its shares of ups and downs this fall, battling key injuries that led to a lengthy midseason winless streak. But now that they're healthy, the Hawks have won four straight to climb back to .500 (5-5), and freshman placekicker Kaio Dos Passos has certainly aided that turnaround.
In last Friday's decisive 28-12 win over Weston, the first-year player knocked in all four of his PAT tries. He was also extremely consistent on kickoffs and punts, including one boot that pinned Weston deep in their own territory.
"Kick coverage has been a real issue this year for us," explained Hawks head coach Dan Connors. "(Dos Passos) worked hard all week to improve and was huge on kickoffs. He's always a reliable punter as well. He had a gem of a kickoff that ended up at the 4-yard line, too, which was huge."
Dos Passos has a strong and accurate leg, as all four of those PATs were right down the middle. As he continues to get older and more comfortable on the playing field, it wouldn't be surprising to see Connors trust him for some field goals in the right situation.
ADAM COLLETTI
Ipswich Junior
Center/Defensive line
The Tigers' first win of the 2021 season was a long time coming, but they finally reeled one in at Gloucester last Friday night. Colletti, a 6-foot, 200-pound lineman, was one of top reasons why.
Colletti finished with five tackles, including one tackle for loss, as the host Fishermen ran away from his side of the line on several occasions after he had brought down several ballcarriers early in the contest. He now has 33 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss, and a pair of sacks this fall.
He's really been a bright spot in the trenches all season, especially since captain Jack Gillis was lost for the year with an injury. Rising up to the challenge, he's matured quickly and taken on much more of a leadership role without searching out any accolades.
"Adam sets the line calls (offensively), makes everyone right and moves bodies," said Tigers head coach Zach Lamkin. "Defensively, he's a tone setter and keeps us positive and focused. He plays with a high motor."
KAREE DAVIS
Swampscott Senior
Tight end/Defensive end
The difference between blocking out of a traditional three-point stance and doing so from the stand-up position of a wide receiver may not seem like much. Players that can switch between those two techniques with ease are few and far between, though, and Swampscott's senior Swiss Army knife, Karee Davis, fits the bill.
Alternating between tight end and slot receiver depending on what the Big Blue's offensive set calls for, Davis was a force run blocking in Saturday's Division 5 home playoff win over Dover-Sherborn. Cracking down the line of scrimmage, he frequently sealed off the edge and helped Swampscott get big gains. Davis, who goes 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, is excellent at getting to the next level and blocked multiple men on a couple of snaps.
Defensively, Davis lined up as a defensive end and caused havoc. He had four tackles, with two of those going for lost yardage, and a crucial sack coming on a third-and-goal play. He also had three quarterback pressures, one of which led to teammate Cam O'Brien's clutch interception.
For good measure, Davis blocked D-S's second extra point by busting through the line virtually untouched. He and the Big Blue (11-0) face Bishop Fenwick in the Division 5 state semifinals Friday at Manning Field in Lynn (8 p.m.).