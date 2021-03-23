A look at some of the area's top under-the-radar performers from Week 2 of the Fall 2 football season
MATT INNIS
Essex Tech
Offensive/Defensive line
Essex Tech head football coach has measured senior lineman Matt Innis as the strongest athlete in his school. Friday night, Innis was certainly the strongest player on the football field.
A inspired second half effort by the entire Hawks squad led to a thrilling 34-32 win over Greater Lawrence that saw Essex Tech overcome Reggie leads of 18-0 and 26-7. Innis, playing offensive and defensive tackle, was in the middle of just about every play in that momentous second half. The Danvers native had two solo tackles with an assist and a tackle for loss defensively; offensively, Essex found a rhythm running off his side and kept at it until they finally took the lead with only a few seconds left in the game.
The Hawks (1-1) also ran his way on the decisive two-point conversion rush to secure their first win over Greater Lawrence in 10 years. Going 5-foot-10 and 280 pounds, Innis squats in excess of 450 pounds; he and the Hawks visit Whittier Tech this Saturday.
GRANT EASTIN
Beverly
Nose guard
Having been knocked out of the Panthers' season opening game against Marblehead with an injury the previous week, Eastin was chomping at the bit to get back on the turf for his team's home opener last Saturday against Danvers. And boy, did he deliver.
On the game's very first offensive play, the 5-foot-9-, 210-pound block of granite burst into the Falcons' backfield and dropped their ballcarrier with a resounding thud for a 2-yard loss. It was the first of his three tackles-for-loss on the afternoon, but it was hardly his only accomplishment. Despite being double-teamed most of the afternoon, Eastin also recovered a pair of fumbles — one of which he also caused — the first of which set up teammate Jordan Irvine's 1-yard touchdown run, and the other leading to Joey Loreti's 37-yard field goal just before halftime. His inspired play helped lead Beverly to a resounding 24-10 win.
A native of Austin, Texas, the Orange-and-Black are certainly glad Eastin's family moved to the Garden City. He'll likely return to playing offense this week at well at both fullback and in the slot when the Panthers play the second of their home-and-home with Danvers on the road Friday night.
JOE & TONY PARRO
Ipswich
Line
At the poker table, your odds of winning go up considerable if you get a pair in your opening hand. When it comes to Ipswich High's Parro twins, the Tiger football has a pair of pocket aces.
The senior brothers, Joe and Tony, both played excellent all-around games Saturday afternoon when the Tigers upset North Reading on the road. Joe, a 5-foot-9, 208 pounder, helped the Tigers dominate the offensive line while paving the way for Chase Huntley to surpass 100 yards rushing for the second straight game. Tony, a 5-foot-9, 210 pounder, had a great game on the defensive line while limiting the Hornets run game and putting enough pressure on the passer for the Tiger D to snare three interceptions.
Both brothers have enjoyed two strong games to start the year, as have all the Tigers as they've begun 2-0 with a bye week this week. Ipswich is back at it against another Large opponent, Newburyport, Friday April 2.
||||