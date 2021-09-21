AIDAN BREEN
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Tackle/Outside linebacker
Normally a tight end, Breen had to change shirts quickly and jump into the lineup when starting right tackle Jonathan Hinnant went down with an injury in the first quarter of Saturday's game against Catholic Central League rival Arlington Catholic in Medford. Breen swapped his usual No. 80 jersey for a lineman's No. 50, took some instructions from line coach Gino Fodera, and onto the field he went.
He wound up doing a terrific job opening up holes for Fenwick's ballcarriers and protecting quarterback Steven Woods on his drop backs as the Crusaders dominated in all facets of the game, taking home a 48-7 win. Breen fired off the ball quickly, was aggressive at the point of attack and was in sync with his fellow linemen throughout.
The 6-foot, 185-pound junior from Peabody also played outside linebacker and had a fine outing on the other side of the ball as well, picking off an Arlington Catholic pass just before halftime on 4th-and-1 from the Fenwick 22-yard line to end a threat.
CHARLIE STARK
St. John's Prep Senior
Outside Linebacker
The game plan St. John's Prep coaches designed to contain Central Catholic's explosive quarterback, Ayden Pereira worked perfectly last Saturday in its 49-14 blowout win, and a big reason why was Charlie Stark's monster game. The Topsfield resident had three QB sacks and double digit tackles, and the combo of Stark at outside linebacker and sophomore defensive end Mason McSweeney created nightmares for Pereira all game. The difference between what Central's senior captain had accomplished just a week before was startling.
The Prep defense prevented Pereira (who threw for 7 TDs and ran for 3 the previous week) from doing what he likes to: scrambling and throwing on the run with their aggressive pursuit. Early in the second quarter with the score still close (14-7) Stark sacked the QB for a nine-yard loss forcing a punt and later added two more to disrupt Central's offense.
"Charlie played like a senior leader," said coach Brian St.Pierre. "You need seniors to step up and he did. Charlie was all over the field making plays. We had a plan to spy on the quarterback and run him down out in the open field. Our entire defense played well, and we pressured with three or four guys."
JAMES GALANTE
Marblehead Senior
Running back/Cornerback
On Monday and Tuesday of last week, James Galante was confined to a back brace while undergoing MRIs and X-rays for an apparent injury. By Wednesday, he was cleared by doctors with what proved to be a muscular injury, rather than skeletal. To him, the reassuring news meant all systems go -- and that's exactly what translated onto the field Friday night against Lynn Classical.
Galante was all over the place defensively, and offensively he was called upon for three carries out of the backfield for 39 yards and a touchdown. He even took a punt 57 yards to the house on special teams. Marblehead had a number of strong performances in its 54-20 triumph, but head coach Jim Rudloff said nobody had a bigger impact in all phases of the contest than Galante.
"If you know James, that good news meant 'I'm back 100 percent'. It didn't mean 'Let me just sort of ease my way into this'," Rudloff said of Galante returning to practice following the back scare. "He's just a tough, tough kid that doesn't know when to stop; there's no limits to the game for him. To try to save his back we didn't use him much at tailback, but we put him in there when we were up and I was sitting there going, 'Man, we have to do this more.' He's an exciting player for us."