Taking a look at some of the under-the-radar strong performers from this past weekend
ETHAN GEE
Swampscott Senior
Guard/Linebacker
Linemen always want to protect their quarterback ... but on Friday night Swampscott's offensive line was even more determined than usual to take care of senior captain Zack Ryan.
Fellow captain Ethan Gee spearheaded that effort up front as the Big Blue earned their first win, 27-6, over Lynn English in the annual Blydell Cup. The game was dedicated to Ryan's dad, Mark, who passed away after a courageous cancer battle earlier in the week.
Like the rest of his teammates, Gee had a decal with Mark Ryan's initials on his helmet and played an inspired brand of football. Ryan was sacked only once and had plenty to time to deliver deep balls thanks to Gee and his fellow linemen. Moreover, Gee helped open up the running game, with senior Jason Codispoti rushing for 103 yards and a touchdown.
The athletic Gee was at his road-grating best on the Big Blue's final drive, which included seven runs and killed off the majority of the fourth quarter to seal the win. A quick and smart linebacker as well, Gee pounced on a first quarter fumble to set up a TD run by Ryan — one of three crucial turnovers forced by the SHS defense.
COLIN MUGAGA
Danvers Senior
Guard/Defensive End
Of the combined 124 offensive plays run by the Danvers and Haverhill High football teams last Thursday night at Deering Stadium, Colin Mugaga missed very few of them.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound two-way lineman didn't give in to exhaustion, either. Instead, he battled in the trenches all night long and was a big reason his Falcons emerged with a 21-16 triumph. As a right guard for the Blue-and-White, he gave quarterback Travis Voisine the pass protection he needed to find receivers downfield while also opening holes for the DHS backs to scamp through.
Defensively, he kept the pressure on the Hillies for the full four quarters with a motor that never stopped running. That resulted in his recording two sacks and various quarterback pressures. An emotional leader on both sides of the ball for Danvers, Mugaga's teammates seemed to draw inspiration from him en route to their first victory of the young season.
CHRISTIAN GAUTHIER
Essex Tech Sophomore
Defensive Lineman
The Hawks rolled to their second straight win last Friday, holding opponent Blue Hills to just two touchdowns while outscoring them 26-6 in the second half en route to a convincing 40-14 drubbing.
The offense certainly came to play in Week 2, but Essex Tech's defensive effort was just as important — and second-year player Christian Gauthier certainly played a role in that.
Lining up as a D-lineman, Gauthier had what head coach Dan Connors called a "huge game". Playing inside, Gauthier had six tackles (3 solo) and aided a number of key stops on third down. The sophomore also serves as the long snapper and leader of that special teams crew, a role he shined in once again during Friday's victory.