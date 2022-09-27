CHAS KELLY
Masconomet Sophomore
Defensive tackle
Eager to pick up their first victory of the season, the Chieftains knew they'd need a top notch defensive effort on a cold, extremely windy night at Roberts Field to do so. Sophomore Chas Kelly stepped up and more than did his part.
The undersized (5-foot-7, 152-pound) lineman was a menace all evening for visiting Winchester, being involved in 14 tackles and supplying relentless pressure in Masconomet's dominant 28-7 victory. His tenacity and aggressiveness at the snap of the ball helped the hosts hold the Sachems to just one first down in the first half and 33 total yards of offense.
Head coach Gavin Monagle originally had Kelly tabbed to play in the secondary, but Kelly insisted he was a defensive linemen and the coaches soon shifted him up front. Since his getting his chance in varsity action midway through the Chieftains' opening game, he has continued to improve and has proven to be a shot in the arm for his team with both his quickness and instincts.
JACK FILLION
St. John's Prep Senior
Fullback
Some people think the fullback is an extinct position, so you might say St. John's Prep senior Jack Fillion blocked with the quickness of a raptor and the ferocity of a T-Rex in Friday night's win over Haverhill.
Doing the unsung, yeoman's work of the lead blocker, Fillion helped the Eagles rush for 218 yards on 31 carries in a 38-0 road victory. St. John's averaged more than 7.1 yards per carry on the evening with a host of ball carriers following Fillion's No. 26 either around the end or up through holes in the line of scrimmage.
"It was one of the better blocking performances I've seen from one of our fullbacks," head coach Brian St. Pierre said. "Whether it was kicking out a DE or leading on a LB he put on a clinic on how to block as a fullback. Very physical and an absolute technician."
A Middleton native who even sung the national anthem before a game last fall, Fillion is an incredible student who carries a grade point average over 4.50 and is hoping to be appointed to West Point or the Naval Academy.
ALBERT PUJOLS
Salem Junior
Safety/Defensive back
With Friday's 19-14 win over Greater Lawrence, the Witches improved to 3-0 on the young season as they now dive into their Northeastern Conference schedule. If Salem is going to find continued success in conference play and earn a subsequent berth in the playoffs, guys like Albert Pujols will be asked to continue to make impact plays with regularity.
The 5-foot-9, 150-pound junior will more than likely never mash a home run out of Busch Stadium like his MLB great namesake (who happened to blast his 700th homer at the same time Salem's Pujols was racking up tackles Friday).
This versatile safety certainly has his high school football role down to a T. Pujols was all over the field in Friday's victory, playing a big role in limiting any chunk gains from a trio of Reggies' quarterbacks.
Greater Lawrence's offense revolved around putting the ball in those QB's hands and letting them run up the middle or to the outside, and Pujols was consistently in the right place as a last line of defense. He attacked the middle with a purpose and used his speed to cut off the outside when necessary. Pujols even recovered a key fumble late in the second quarter to halt a promising Reggies' drive that had just entered the red zone.