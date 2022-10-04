A look at some of the under radar performers from this past weekend's high school football games:
JIMMY FESTA
Peabody Sophomore
Right Guard/Linebacker
It takes most football players until senior year to earn the right — and develop the stamina — to play every down of a football game on both offense and defense. Peabody's Jimmy Festa is doing it as a 10th grader — and doing it at an incredible high level.
One of two sophomore Twin Towers (along with Alex Jackson) on the right side of Peabody's offense line, Festa has been remarkably steady in pass protection from his right guard spot all season. Friday night in Marblehead against a defense that often twists, stunts and blitzes, Festa protected the interior and QB Shea Lynch was again sacked zero times in a 40-7 win that broke the Magicians' 23-game winning streak.
Also solid in run blocking, Festa opened up a hole Will Pinto ran through for the game's first score, enabled Pinto and Alan Paulino to combine for 100 yards rushing and helped the Tanners roll up 428 total defensive yards.
Defensively, Festa was stout against the run from his linebacking spot and provided plenty of pass rushing and outside contain when called on to blitz. For the season, he's among Peabody's leading tacklers with 21 stops in four games.
A.J. COTE
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Free Safety
First-year head coach Tim Freiermuth guided the Generals to a convincing 31-0 victory over his alma mater and the former team he coached at as an assistant, Pentucket, this past weekend. Hamilton-Wenham got contributions from all over the field in the win, and junior AJ Cote certainly stood out in that regard.
Not only did Cote come up with a key interception that led to a Generals score, but he managed three tackles from the safety position and broke up two passes.
"It was all impactful plays," said Freiermuth. "More so than the stats he just stood out on film for his incredible technique and free safety play. He was always in the right place."
Cote helped the Generals hold Pentucket to just 118 total yards from scrimmage in the decisive shutout win.
JAYLON RICHARDSON
Pingree Senior
Wide receiver
Yes, even as a team captain it can be easy to get lost in the shuffle of the talented football players suiting up for the Highlanders. Richardon, a do-your-job type who passes up flashiness for simply going out and running every route as it was taught to him with grace, precision and alacrity, fits the bill perfectly.
So it was good to see the 5-foot-10, 160-pound speedster with the soft hands haul in the game-winning touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter of Pingree's 21-14 over a powerful Proctor squad. It extended the school's program-best winning streak to 18 games, dating back to 2019.
Culminating a 78-yard, 14-play drive in a tie game, he broke off the line, deked his man 10 yards downfield and found himself wide open, hauling in a pass from quarterback Hudson Weidman on the left side and strolling into the end zone for six points.
An all-league baseball player for the Highlanders, the Boxford native helped keep that same drive along with a 12-yard grab when his team was facing 2nd-and-15. Richardson finished with three grabs for 44 yards while also playing lockdown defense from his spot at cornerback, where he was credited with three pass breakups.