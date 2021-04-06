A look at some of the top under-the-radar performers from this week's high school football action
CHRIS FARACA
Bishop Fenwick
Defensive tackle
For the first time this season, the undefeated Bishop Fenwick football team found itself in a bit of a dogfight in the second half last Thursday at Bishop Feehan. Luckily, the Crusader defensive line was populated by guys that were more than willing to go the distance in that fight.
None embodied that spirit more than junior Chris Faraca, who at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds may appear undersized for a defensive tackle. The powerful legs he developed as a baseball catcher and lighting quick first step are worth more than any number of pounds, however, and Faraca had a standout night as Fenwick outlasted the Shamrocks, 21-7.
With a half-dozen tackles as well as a second half fumble recovery, Faraca and the Crusader defense kept Feehan at bay. On the season, they've allowed only two touchdowns in 12 quarters this year and travel to Archbishop Williams this Friday night.
JACK PERRY
St. John's Prep
Quarterback
With the Eagles coming off of a dispiriting road loss at Catholic Memorial and their starting quarterback felled with an injury, they needed their backup, Jack Perry, to come through in a big way at St. John's of Shrewsbury this past Saturday.
Perry did not disappoint in his first-ever start, averaging over 18 yards per pass completion and throwing a pair of touchdowns in the Prep's 14-7 triumph over their Catholic Conference rivals. The 5-foot-10 signal caller hit sophomore wideout Jesse Ofurie with a pass at midfield that turned into a 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter to give the visitors the lead.
Then, with the game deadlocked in the fourth quarter, Perry took advantage of a short field and found another sophomore, Stephon Patrick, in the left corner of th end zone for the game-winning score. On the day, he completed eight passes for 158 yards and would've completed more if not for three drops, said head coach Brian St. Pierre.
JACKSON COURTNEY
Hamilton-Wenham
Offensive/Defensive tackle
With the quickness to play linebacker but the power to bulldoze folks at the tackle spot, Jackson Courtney has been something of a revelation for the Hamilton-Wenham football team this spring. He had the best game of his young career last weekend in H-W's home opener, not coincidentally the team's first win of the year 21-14 over Pentucket.
Offensively, Courtney opened up some big holes for QB Carter Coffey and running back Marty Cooke to rumble through in the second half. A few of his key blocks set up first down yardage for the Generals as they ran out the clock in the fourth quarter. Defensively, Courtney contended with some beefy Pentucket linemen and clogged the middle to make life difficult in the run game for talented Sachem QB Chase Dwight.
Courtney and H-W will look to build on their success this weekend when they host Manchester Essex.
