Gridiron Gems from Week 5 of the HS football season

A look at some of the top under the radar performers from Week 5 of the Fall 2 football season
NICK VECCHIO
Peabody
Outside Linebacker
The Tanners have allowed a grand total of 27 points over their last 168 minutes of football (and just 47 points total) with a defense full of high end performers who step up and rise to the occasion when needed.
Vecchio filled that role to a T in Saturday's 17-10 triumph at Beverly, the first time that Peabody had prevailed on Garden City soil in 25 years. Vecchio was all over the place in making tackles, chasing down the quarterback, dropping into pass coverage, knocking down throws and adding an additional hat on the ball to any Tanner teammate trying to bring down a Panther ballcarrier.
Having also snagged a pair of passes offensively, Vecchio's unselfish, whatever-is-best-for-the-team attitude befits the Tanners as a whole, and is a huge reason whey they've won three of their first four games and are having their best season in years.
CADE McADAMS
Ipswich
Cornerback
There were many heroes for Ipswich in its 33-7 blasting of visiting Lynnfield last Friday in a clash of Cape Ann League unbeatens, and McAdams certainly belongs among them.
The senior was prolific in the IHS secondary, helping to shut down a high octane Pioneer passing attack by knocking down passes (including a big one right before the half) and providing blanket coverage on his man, shutting them down. He also stepped up and make some tackles in space when the opportunity arose.
Rotating in both at wide receiver and tight end offensively, McAdams had some key blocks to help seal the edge without drawing any holding calls, allowing the Tigers' backs to pick up big chunks of yardage. To top it all off, he helped his team on special teams with his kickoffs and punt returns, repeatedly putting them in good field position for eventual scoring drives.
CJ PACHECO
Salem
Offensive tackle/Defensive end
Salem High's football team had a different sort of swagger getting off the bus for a road game at Masconomet last Friday. The leadership and general attitude of senior C.J. Pacheco were one of the driving forces for Salem's sea change.
While the Witches weren't able to secure their first win of the year (falling 35-14), they were in a 7-0 game for much of the first half. Salem also had its best offensive game of the season in terms of points scores, with a big credit to Pacheco's pass protection and run blocking from his tackle spot.
Defensively, the 6-foot, 210 pound Pacheco also graded out well at end. He did his job in forcing Masconomet's ball carried back towards the middle and got home on the occasions when the Chieftains decided to pass.
"He's a high character young man that sets a tremendous example for the younger players," Salem head coach Matt Bouchard said.
