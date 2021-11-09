MIKE LEON
Danvers Senior
Offensive line/Defensive line
Visiting Wayland was starting to take control of Friday night's Division 4 playoff game and has even taken the lead with two quick third quarter touchdowns. Danvers needed to catch its breath and captain Mike Leon helped them do it.
A offensive and defensive linemen who barely catches his own breath while almost never coming off the field, Leon ratcheted up his intensity and level of play in the fourth quarter. Particularly at defensive end, where Leon held the edge and forced dangerous Wayland QB Adam Goodfellow to turn his runs back to the teeth of the DHS defense, Leon helped turn the game around as the Falcons came from behind to win, 17-12.
"He's been a rock for us and a great leader," said Danvers head coach Ryan Nolan. "He's been one of our best linemen all season long."
Leon also had a great outing at offensive guard, where he helped open up holes for Colin Kelter and Owen Gasinowski. It was a well executed counter run to Brady Plaza that went for the game winning touchdown with a nice block by Leon as well.
Danvers (4-5) travels to Duxbury for the state quarterfinals this Friday night at 7 p.m.
ALBERT PUJOLS
Salem Sophomore
Strong safety
The Salem High football team may have missed out on the opportunity to compete in the playoffs this fall, but that doesn't mean the Witches aren't going to continue to fight for wins.
This past Friday against Medford, they did just that, earning a convincing 37-12 triumph to improve to 5-4 on the season. It's clear that head coach Matt Bouchard's group continues to improve as the year rolls on, and second-year safety Albert Pujols has certainly been a driving force. Pujols was disruptive defensively time and time again on Friday night, and has been one of the more consistent players since earning a starting spot earlier this season.
"In one of our recent staff meetings we were discussing matchup management and Albert's name came up," said Bouchard. "Unanimously, the coaching staff agreed that they don't stress about matchups with Albert which speaks volumes of the trust he has build through his actions."
According to Bouchard, Pujols has the least missed tackles on the squad, something that's allowed the Witches to limit explosive plays and chunk gains by the opponent.
"Albert strives every day to better himself and approaches each situation with a positive attitude," added Bouchard. "This approach has led to an improved weekly performance grade and one of the best on defense."
RUSSELL CASWELL
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Left tackle
As the Junior Class Vice President at Hamilton-Wenham Caswell is popular with his classmates, quick with a laugh or a smile, and easygoing. On the gridiron, however, he's a run blocking, pass protecting force who doesn't let anyone wearing a jersey different from his own near his teammates.
Caswell had a monster game in Saturday's 28-14 Division 7 playoff triumph over Leicester, pancaking his man on multiple occasions and giving Chris Domoracki, Luke Domoracki, Chris Collins and John Ertel ample space to run behind him for chunk yardage. The 6-foot, 290-pounder has quick feet and excellent lower body strength, enabling him to keep onrushers away from his running backs and quarterbacks while angling them away from the gaps to create running lanes.
Caswell, who also sees time at defensive end and is tough to move, is one of the team's hardest workers in practice and is always upbeat both on and off the gridiron. He and the Generals' O-line enabled their backfield mates to run for 261 yards Saturday; they hope to do so again and then some when they host Cohasset in the divisional quarterfinals.