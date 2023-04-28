PEABODY — Avery Grieco did it all for Peabody's softball team both in the circle and at the plate in a 13-5 victory over Beverly at Kiley Field on Friday afternoon.
The junior went 6-plus innings pitching before giving way to Abby Bettencourt, who finished it quickly by getting a ground out and two strikeouts to end yet another Northeastern Conference win for the Tanners (8-1). Grieco also helped herself with a solo homer over the fence in left-center in the third inning to put her team ahead for good and also delivered a two run double in the fifth inning.
"Avery had a very good game, and our defense played well behind her," said Peabody coach Tawny Palmieri. "I think she was a little tired at the end so I brought Abby in. Beverly hit the ball hard in that last inning, and I didn't want to take any chances."
Grieco said by the fourth time around the Beverly batters were used to her, and it was nice Bettencourt wrapped it up.
"I was glad Abby came in when she did," said Grieco. "In any softball game once they see a pitcher by the fourth or fifth time around they get used to what you're throwing. I relied heavily on the screwball because that was working best for me."
Peabody shot out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Abby Bettencourt led off with a double and scored on a ground ball by Logan Lomasney. Penny Spack singled to drive in another run, but the Panthers knotted it up at 2-2 in the top of the second when Jasmine Feliciano walked and Mya Perron blasted a two run homer.
Noelle McLane pitched the entire game for Beverly. Grieco's homer and an RBI single by Lizzy Bettencourt put Peabody ahead, 4-2 and they tacked on two more in the fourth on an RBI single by Lomasney, who later scored on Grieco's fly ball.
The home team opened up a 13-2 lead in the fifth inning, sending 12 to the plate. Lomasney drove in two more runs, and Greico followed with a two run double.
"Grieco was unbelievable today," said Beverly coach Megan Sudak (5-6). "I don't get to see her that often, and she was really good both pitching and hitting with that big homer. I'm very proud of the way my team responded. We were down, but never let up. A lot more growth was seen today in all seven innings than at any time this season."
The young Panthers made a few outstanding defensive plays. In the second inning Perron snared a line shot off the bat of Abby Bettencourt and centerfielder Meredith Johnston made a nice running catch on a long fly ball by Lomasney.
"Mya was a vocal leader out there and helped with her glove and bat," said Sudak. "My freshman catcher Kat Tsimounis did a fabulous job. I told her when she was in the dugout to watch what Isabel Bettencourt was doing, and how she set up. It was a great time to learn from one of the best. My girls like playing on this field, and there's a nice friendship between the two teams."
The Panthers trailed by 11 runs going into the top of the seventh, but fought right to the end with hits by Feliciano, McLane, Perron, and Johnston that accounted for three more runs. The bases were loaded with no outs when Abby Bettencourt took over and quickly ended things.
Grieco knocked in four runs while Lomasney had three RBI and Spack two. Peabody had 11 hits. Grieco held the Panthers to six hits until the last inning when they added four more. She struck out nine and walked four.
The Tanners host Amesbury in a non-league game at Kiley at noon on Saturday.