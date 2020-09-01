Griffin Bouchard 3-on-3 Charity Hockey Tournament to be held Nov. 11 

Griffin Bouchard's 3-on-3 Charity Hockey Tournament will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11 (Veteran's Day) at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton.
There are Squirt, Pee Wee and Bantam divisions available for the tournament at a cost of $500 per team. End each team entered is guaranteed of playing at least four games.
Guests there will include former Boston Bruins great Rick Middleton, Bruins anthem singer Todd Angilly, Bruins mascot Blades the Bear, and more. Food trucks, raffle prizes and games will also be available.
Bouchard is a senior at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School who has helped to put on various charity hockey games before.
To register your team or for more information, contact Lori Bouchard at loribouchard71@gmail.com or 978-395-1401.
