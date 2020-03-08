Not one, not two ... not a reference to the the now infamous Lebron James introduction in Miami but rather how many conference championships Endicott College skated away with at the Bourque Arena on Saturday.
The Gulls men's and women's hockey teams went back-to-back in hoisting their respective titles and punching tickets to the Division 3 NCAA tournament. They'll learn their draw in the quest for the national title on Monday morning.
The men got things going on Saturday though it took a while for anyone to light the lamp. Endicott was locked in a scoreless draw with visiting Wentworth in the Commonwealth Coast Conference final deep into the third period before Eric Johansson potted Zach Mazur's rebound with just over 7 minutes to play.
Goalie Conor O'Brien was flawless with 31 saves to make sure the No. 12 ranked Gulls took the league title for the second time in program history and first in three years. Jake Simons finished off the 2-0 game with an empty netter with 12 seconds to go, assisted by James Winlker seconds after Winkler made a key defensive zone shot block.
The relentless Gulls, now 22-5 and ranked No. 6 in the USCHO Pairwise Rankings (which mimic the NCAA tournament selection forumla), peppered the Wentworth net with 49 shots while searching for the go-ahead goal. Head coach R.J. Tolan's group has now won 15 in a row is the first two-time tournament champion in the CCC's short history.
Endicott's women made sure the party continued, capping off the historic day at Bourque with a 4-1 win over the University of New England in their Colonial Hockey Conference championship game. The No. 8 ranked Gulls (25-2) were positively dominant in conference play this season, going a perfect 18-0 between the regular season and playoffs.
Tournament MVP Alyssa Peterson made 18 saves and the Gulls took full advantage of UNE's trips to the penalty box by scoring three power play goals. Jacy Kuhlman got it started with an even strength marker in the first and power play goals by Jade Meiri (now at 99 career points), Lauren Ferraiuolo and Kaylee Liberty in the middle period put the game away for Endicott, which repeated as CHC champs and will make its second straight trip to the NCAA tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.