BEVERLY — The Endicott College football team's offense never really got into gear in Saturday's Division 3 NCAA playoff game at Hempstead Stadium.
Visiting Springfield, on the other hand, employed a Wing-T, triple option offense that's almost always in rhythm.
Those two things conspired against the Gulls in this one and, despite enjoying the best season in program history, the Blue-and-Green weren't able to win their first-ever NCAA playoff game as the Pride pulled off a mild upset, 17-14.
Endicott, ranked No. 22 in the country in Division 3, trailed by 10 in the fourth quarter and got a 27-yard TD pass from Clayton Marengi to Jaeden Baxter with 2:00 left on the clock to pull within three. Pride running back Arsen Shtefan recovered the ensuing onside kick, though, then picked up two first downs for good measure to send Springfield (9-2) through to the second round.
"It was a good old fashioned New England football game," said Gulls head coach Paul McGonagle, whose team ends the year 10-1. "Somebody has to win, somebody has to lose. Unless you win the national championship that last game, whenever it comes, is a tough one."
Despite Endicott recovering a fumble on the opening drive, the Pride had control early. Their only pass completion of the day was a 50-yarder from quarterback Armando Torres (who wears No. 22, showing just how committed to the run Springfield is) to Noah Wagnblas, leading to teammate Arsen Shtefan's 2-yard TD run for a 7-0 lead.
"We're a ball control team," said Springfield head coach Mike Cerasuolo, whose team had a 35-25 edge in time of possession. "When we get up early, we can do things we want to do rather than things we have to do."
All five of Endicott's first half drives ended with punts. Though the Gulls' defense bore down and refused to allow Springfield to extend its lead, the inability to keep Springfield's defense on the field for any length of time hurt.
"Those 3-and-outs and 6-and-outs come off a little differently against a team like Springfield," McGonagle said.
Marengi (14-of-25, 146 yards) hit Shane Aylward for a 53 yard touchdown early in the third quarter to knot it up at 7-7. Springfield, however, responded with a 13-play drive to retake the lead on Blane Hart's 7-yard rush, and the Gulls trailed again.
Endicott was held to a field goal try on another solid drive as Marengi (40 yards rushing) got the chains moving by escaping the pocket. The kick was blocked, however, and Springfield kicked a field goal on their next drive to account for the final margin.
The Pride had 371 yards of total offense (321 on the ground) on 67 plays. Endicott limited them to 5-of-12 on third down with three punts and a turnover on downs. The Gulls largely bent but didn't break and did an excellent job limiting Springfield's pitch plays. The Pride's fullback plays (where Shtefan gained 156 yards on 23 carries) were troublesome as the visitors got points on three of four red zone trips.
"We knew it would be a dogfight," said Endicott's Hector Johnson, the Commonwealth Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year. "Whenever they got a big play we'd tell each other to stay in it, don't let them push us around. I'm proud of the way we stayed in it."
The Gulls just weren't able to sustain drives offensively. The two TD passes were their only plays longer than 15 yards the entire afternoon, and the hosts were an uncharacteristic 6-of-16 on third down (though they were 3-for-3 on 4th down).
Still, the '22 team is the only one in Endicott history to go 10-0 and record an undefeated regular season in the CCC era. Johnson said he can't wait to get back to work for next year — and the Gulls' departing seniors enjoyed the ride.
"I was on the fence about coming back for my extra year, and I'm very happy I did," said Tyler Davis, who had a team-leading 16 tackles Saturday. "Its been amazing to watch us grow from 3-7 to 7-3 and then to start 10-0 this year."
"I told these guys they're the best team to ever come through here and they are," said McGonagle, whose program earned NCAA playoff home games in back-to-back seasons.