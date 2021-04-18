Guy runs wild, Eagles hammer previously unbeaten Tewksbury 

It was starting to look like deja vu all over again for St. John's Prep Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles had driven to the Tewksbury 2-yard line only to be denied entry to the end zone after a goal line stand by the hosts. It was reminiscent of what happened twice the week before against Xaverian, and they were determined not to have a repeat performance.
Junior running back James Guy made sure they did. He ran for 263 yards and four first half touchdowns as St. John's Prep won handily over the previously unbeaten Redmen, 49-27. The visitors, who were playing the Merrimack Valley powerhouse for the first time in 31 years, raced out to a 21-point halftime lead and never looked back.
Jack Perry took over at quarterback and threw two touchdown passes as the Eagles controlled play throughout. Tewksbury scored a pair of touchdowns in the last four minutes.
"Offensively we stopped ourselves on that first drive and I thought 'Here we go again'," said Prep (3-3) head coach Brian St. Pierre. "We nipped that in the bud, though.
"Tewksbury does a lot of different things, but our defense did a good job handling that. We knew they have a really good program and always a winning record, but the Catholic Conference is a big step up ... I think we wore them down."
The Redmen (5-1) went downfield 90 yards capped by a Kyle Darrigo 3-yard run late in the first quarter, but the Eagles answered behind Guy, who carried the ball three times in a row and ending with a burst into the end zone from a yard out. Stephon Patrick's 19-yard gain on the reverse was also a key factor in tying the game at 7-7.
Guy added TD romps of 3, 20, and 5 yards before halftime to help his team build up a 28-7 cushion. His second score came after an interception by freshman Dylan Aliberti (one of two picks of Tewksbury QB Ryne Rametta, the other by Charlie Stark).
"The line had a really good game opening up holes and giving me a little space to do my thing," said Guy. "During the week we worked on stretching to get me into space and I was able to go to the outside, which made a big difference."
Guy's day was done early, but the scoring beat continued as Perry took to the air for TD passes of 35 and 27 yards, respectively, to sophomore Jesse Ofurie and junior Jackson Delaney in the third quarter.
The final tally came on a 3-yard run by Ryan Grenier, and Max Rizza was a perfect 7-for-7 kicking extra points.
"James is always hard to bring down, and our offensive line showed a lot of improvement from last week," said St. Pierre. "Center Nick Barrett (a captain), Brett Smith, tackles Kyle Webster and Jacob Cuddire, and left guard Hudson Korbus all played well. Perry also did a nice job. When you have the backup quarterback in there your best players have to step up to rally around him. They did that today."
St. John's Prep ends its season Friday night by traveling to B.C. High. It will be their second meeting this season as the locals attempt to avenge an earlier double OT setback to their hosts from Dorchester.
St. John's Prep 49, Tewksbury 27
at Ed Dick Field, Tewksbury
St. John's Prep (3-3) 7 21 14 7 -- 49
Tewksbury (5-1) 7 0 7 13 -- 27
T-Kyle Darrigo 3 run (Nabil Barkallah kick)
SJP-James Guy Jr. 1 run (Max Rizza kick)
SJP-Guy 3 run (Rizza kick)
SJP-Guy 20 run (Rizza kick)
SJP-Guy 5 run (Rizza kick)
SJP-Jesse Ofurie 35 pass from Jack Perry (Rizza kick)
T-Kalu Olu 80 run (Barkallah kick)
SJP-Jackson Delaney 27 pass from Perry (Rizza kick)
SJP-Ryan Grenier 3 run (Rizza kick)
T-Michael Kelly 35 pass from Ryne Rametta (Barkallah kick)
T-Bill McKay 16 pass from Rametta (time expired no PAT attempt)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: St. John's Prep: Guy 23-263; Stephon Patrick 2- 50; Ryan Grenier 6-20; MaxLaplante 3-6; Jack Perry 2-4; Tewksbury: Kalu Olu 2-79, Kyle Darrigo 14-72; Bill McKay 1-2.
PASSING: St. John's Prep: Perry 12-14-153-2-0; Garrett Dunn 0-0-0-0-0; Tewksbury: Ryne Rametta 12-19-159-0-2; Michael Kelly 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: St. John's Prep: Jesse Ofurie 5-68; Jackson Delaney 5-60; Stephon Patrick 1-16; Grady McGowan 1-9; Tewksbury: Michael Kelly 4-85; Michael Sullivan 1-34; Bill McKay 2-28; Sean Fahey 2-11; Kyle Darrigo 2-1.