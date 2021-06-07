PEABODY — For whatever reason, the talented Bishop Fenwick girls lacrosse team has often struggled to find a rhythm out of the gate.
The sluggish starts haven't hindered their ability to come out on top, but head coach Joel McKenna would like to see more complete game efforts as his squad nears postseason play.
Such was the case in Monday afternoon's Senior Day tilt against St. Mary's of Lynn, as the Crusaders started strong and carried play throughout on the way to a convincing 18-6 triumph.
Fenwick went up 6-1 after one quarter to put its stamp on the action early and often. By the time the final horn sounded, they waltzed off the scorching hot turf with their ninth win in 10 outings.
"The best part about it was our start," said McKenna. "It's just taken us a while at certain points to catch wind and really start to hit all of our passes and put the ball in the net the way that we know can.
"But today was a little bit different," he added. "I think they were playing with their heads up more than they have, finding their open teammates and capitalizing."
Crusaders' top scorer Karina Gyllenhaal was the lead catalyst offensively, dropping in four of her game-high six goals in the first two quarters. In the circle, Jenna Durkin, Brynn Bertucci and Hanna Goodreau all more than did their part on the draws, helping Fenwick gain and keep possession — which led to easier goals.
On the attack, the hosts were crisp with their passing and unselfish overall, culminating in a number of patient and efficient shots that found the back of the net.
"That's something that we've been emphasizing in practice, the last couple of weeks especially," McKenna said of his team's passing. "It's something we want to improve on going into the postseason. Really just having better field vision in whatever zone you're in, whether it's middies, defense or offense, being able to look up and see your teammate and get a good crisp pass off."
While Gyllenhaal — who's now up to an area-best 42 goals this spring — led the charge, it was a complete team effort that allowed the Crusaders to dismantle their rivals. St. Mary's got as close as 11-5 in the third quarter, but it never quite felt like the end result was in doubt as Fenwick controlled play from start to finish.
Goodreau added a hat trick in the win, Bertucci managed two goals and two assists, Durkin and Lucy O'Flynn each had a goal and an assist, Sam Montecalvo scored three times in the second half, and Ella Morgan added two goals.
Defensively, goalie Caitlyn McKenzie thwarted away numerous Spartan shots while controlling play from the back and leading her team to the attack.
"She was great," said McKenna. "We missed her for the first half of the season. She's fantastic and has such a great attitude. She really starts a lot of stuff on the defensive side. She's making some good stops, she's got a lot of experience at this point and she's been a difference maker the last couple of games."
Bishop Fenwick (now 9-1) will get a second crack at first place Austin Prep Wednesday (4 p.m.), which handed them their only loss on May 10th. Then it's right into the Catholic Central League Cup, where Fenwick has earned the No. 3 seed and will host St. Joseph's Prep Friday (5:30 p.m.) in the quarterfinals.
"If we win, we'll play the winner of Arlington Catholic and Austin Prep. We got Austin Prep to finish off our regular season so hopefully we can get a good look at them," said McKenna. "They're a very, very good team and handled us pretty well last time we played (a 17-5 loss), so hopefully we can make some improvements there."