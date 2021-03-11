H-W volleyball squad serves its way past Ipswich in season opener 

HAMILTON — Jenn Flynn’s message to her team during the evening’s final time out was simple: ‘challenge yourselves.’
Playing its season opener, her Hamilton-Wenham volleyball team had won two straight games after a Game 1 setback and were on the precipice of completing its task against their arch rivals from Ipswich. So behind the serving of junior Isabella Toledo, the Generals won the game’s final four points to prevail, earning a 3-1 triumph.
“We have a really cohesive team this season that really jelled tonight,” said Flynn. “I think it’s a pretty mature team, one that’s been playing for a while, and after that first game they came together really well.
“Certain teams seem to have that mojo, and ours has it this year,” she continued. “It’s a really good group of kids.”
Ipswich, which had played its opener two nights prior, came out strong by taking the first five points of the night en route to a 25-11 Game 1 win. But the hosts gained their footing from there, winning the next three games 25-15, 25-14 and 25-22 to leave their gymnasium happy and excited for what’s to come in this Fall 2 season.
“We had a lot of errors. We either weren’t serving well or weren’t hitting well,” Ipswich head coach Staci Sonke said after her team fell to 1-1 on the season. “Hamilton-Wenham did a great job; they stayed scrappy and put everything up that we put over the net. The fact that we won the first game by a lot, they came back fighting and wanting it more than us.”
Hamilton-Wenham went on a number of runs thanks to strong serving from the likes of juniors Lisette Leonard, Mia Flynn (who served 11 straight points in the third game) and Toledo, who closed out the triumph.
“Isabella had served out on her first two attempts, so I took her out but asked her to come back in at the end and do it again. That was all mental toughness on her part, serving game point aces,” said Flynn.
Seniors Emma Day at setter, Violet Landymore at libero and Charlene Fibbe at right side hitter, as well as sophomore outside hitter Grace Roebuck, all had strong games for the winners, while senior outside hitter Annalise Miller was among those coming off the bench to provide additional strength.
Ipswich’s Carolyn Bailey ,a 5-foot sophomore defensive specialist, was all over the court and gave her team a real spark off the bench. “She killed it tonight,” said Sonke.
Teammate Louisa Roesler, a Tigers’ captain, had a team-high 10 digs to go along with four aces, while fellow senior captain Anna Mossler added eight digs. Outside hitter Rachel Alleva, a 10th grader, kept a number of rallies going, giving IHS a chance to score by keeping the ball in play even on sets that weren’t ideal.
||||