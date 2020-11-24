H-W's Cote named CAL Baker Runner of the Year

Hamilton-Wenham's Ava Cote took home Runner of the Year honors in the Cape Ann League's Baker Division after helping the Generals win yet another league title on the cross country courses this fall.
Steve Sawyer earned Coach of the Year honors in the Baker Division while Alexis Donovan joined Cote on the All-CAL squad.
For H-W's boys, Harrison Panjawni earned All-CAL distinction on the Baker list along with Eli Labell.
Ipswich's Baker Division all-stars were Finn Russell and Jonah Oroth for the boys and Amelia Stacey and Carina Jones for the girls.
The Kinney Division's runners of the year were Triton's Graham Stedfast and Sarah Harrington. Manchester Essex's Will Kenney was named Baker Runner of the Year for the boys while the other Coaches of the Year were Joe Colbert (Triton boys), Mark Dawson (ME boys) and Joe DeBiase (Lynnfield girls).
