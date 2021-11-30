Hamilton-Wenham football captain Chris Domoracki, who finished the season with 1,207 yards and 21 touchdowns, has been named the Cape Ann League Baker Division's Most Valuable Player.
Domoracki, who is also a linebacker, carried the ball a career high 38 times on Thanksgiving for 301 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
He was joined on the CAL Baker all-star team by three of his Generals' teammates: senior wide receiver, defensive end and punter Markus Nordin (named the CAL Baker's Special Teams Player of the Year); junior two-way lineman Tim Seaward; and sophomore inside linebacker and fullback Chris Collins.
Ipswich High had a pair of CAL Baker all-stars as well in senior David Lonergan and junior Henry Wright. Lonergan, a running back and linebacker, had a combined 1,187 yards rushing and receiving the football this fall with six touchdowns; Wright, a running back and fellow linebacker, had nearly identical offensive numbers with 1,188 combined yards while making 10 trips to the end zone.
Ipswich was also awarded the CAL Baker's Team Sportsmanship Award.
The rest of the CAL Baker all-stars included Offensive Player of the Year Henry O'Neill and his league champion Amesbury teammates Luke Arsenault, Nick Marden, Shea Cucinotta and Drew MacDonald, as well as the Lynnfield trio of Spencer Riley (co-Defensive Player of the Year), Jack Phelps and Steven Dreher. Amesbury's Colin McQueen was chosen as the CAL Baker Coach of the Year as well
North Reading quarterback Alex Carucci of the league champion and Division 5 Super Bowl bound Hornets was named MVP of the CAL Kinney Division, with its head coach, Ed Blum, being named Coach of the Year.