H-W's Genualdo named CAL AD of the year

The challenges of 2020 have been such that every athletic director in Massachusetts deserves an award.
Those in the Cape Ann League decided to create one. The CAL's AD's voted Hamilton-Wenham's Craig Genualdo as their 2020 Athletic Director of the Year. Guiding the Generals' sports programs since 2012, Genualdo impressed his peers with his go-getter attitude and constant positivity amid the changes they all had to implement to protect against COVID-19.
"Craig was very deserving of this award for his overall involvement in all aspects of league operations. In this very difficult and unchartered fall sports season, Craig single-handedly spearheaded the schedule proposal and game protocols to ensure safe, consistent competition throughout the league. He carefully crafted various scenarios for each sport and did the work of many AD's," Newburyport's Kyle Hodgson said.
"Craig is passionate about opportunities for student-athletes and the success of both the Cape Ann League and the Hamilton Wenham school district. His attitude throughout the year is always about the athletes and he prides himself on organization and efficiency," he added.
A graduate of St. John's Prep and Boston College, Genualdo lives in Amesbury with his family and has been a Little League coach as well.
"There is no harder working champion for student-athletes and their coaches. Craig is always willing to find ways to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to be involved. We are proud to have him as a member of the Generals team," H-W principal Eric Tracy said.
