Saying it was "time for a new captain to take charge of the ship", Jim Pugh has stepped down as the head football coach at Hamilton-Wenham Regional after a six-year stint.
"I still love it, very much so," said the 71-year-old Pugh, whose Generals went a combined 38-23 the last six seasons with three Cape Ann League Baker titles, two trips to the Division 6 North championship games, and won five of their eight playoff games. "But it's time."
Including his 26 years spent as the head coach at former CAL rival Masconomet, Pugh retires with an overall head coaching record of 216-132 with 10 CAL crowns and 23 winning seasons.
Hamilton-Wenham, which finished 8-3 this past season and reached the Division 7 state playoff quarterfinals, held their annual season-ending banquet Sunday night. Pugh met with the team's ninth, 10th and 11th graders Monday morning, telling them he wouldn't be back.
"You need someone that's going to be able to put the time in takes to keep a successful football program successful. Someone with more energy than I have now," joked Pugh.
"I'm not a young pup anymore," he added. "I still love coaching; I really, really enjoy it. But I don't love all of the things that go into it year-round."
A 2020 inductee into the Mass. High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame, Pugh left an indelible on Hamilton-Wenham. He wound up teaching at the school and became a regular at various Generals sporting events, always supporting the school community.
"When Jim comes to your school its never just about football. He does so much for so many people," said H-W athletic director Craig Genualdo.
"He teaches football like no one else I've ever been around. He's a great coach, loves X's and O's, but he's a teacher first. He's incredible at making things easy for kids to understand so they can play fast."
Pugh stressed that his daughter Annie (the highly successful Marblehead High girls lacrosse coach) recently having her second child, Elsie, is not the sole reason he's hanging up his whistle. But spending time with his family has always been a priority, and now he'll have more time to do so.
"My dad taught me when we were growing up that the most important thing in life was spending time with your family," said Pugh, who has two granddaughters (Viviene, 2, and newborn Elsie) and a step-granddaughter, 16-year-old Gracie, all of whom he sees often. "He'd say, 'You can work and coach and do all of that stuff, but always make time for family.' And no matter what I've been doing, I've always done that."
He and his granddaughters plan on cheering on Annie's Marblehead girls lacrosse team this spring
Following his tenure at Masconomet, Pugh spent one year at Malden Catholic as its quarterback coach before taking the Generals' job after Andrew Morency stepped down. "(Bishop Fenwick head coach) Dave Woods told me the job was open and no one had taken it," said Pugh, "and I knew Hamilton-Wenham had a tradition, like Masconomet, of tough, hard-nosed kids. That appealed to me."
It turned out to be a perfect match, with the Generals continuing as one of the CAL Baker's most dangerous and consistent clubs.
"It turned into six incredible years," Genualdo said. "We were lucky to have him and I'm lucky to be able to consider him a friend."
Always able to adjust based on the personnel he had, Pugh's Generals were a run-heavy unit this fall. They ran for over 2,000 yards as a team, with captain Chris Domoracki blasting his way for more than half of those (1,207 yards and 21 TDs).
Pugh, who said he'll remain involved with the Mass. State High School Football Coaches Association in an administrative role, thought about stepping down after the Fall 2 season this past spring. But he knew there'd be a quick turnaround to this recently-completed campaign and didn't want to go out that way. He was also convinced by his long-time assistant, Joe Kulis (who's also retiring), to give it one more go.
"This was one of my most enjoyable seasons," said Pugh. "It was a great year with a great team and a great group of kids, seniors through freshmen. They were great teammates and supported each other, which made it really fun for me.
"I didn't come here to rebuild the program; I was taking over from Andrew (Morency) looking to build upon the already great tradition they had here. (Athletic director) Craig (Genualdo), Trish (Maidment, the assistant AD) the administrators, trainers, parents, players ... they were all great to deal with."
Pugh will continue teaching special education at Hamilton-Wenham through the end of the school year. He's done so at H-W for the last four years, and did so for another four at Masconomet after formally retiring from teaching in 2011.
"It's been a good run," said Pugh.