SALEM — Michael Hall did it all for the Swampscott Little League all-stars in a 6-0 no-hit victory over Peabody in a District 16 Williamsport contest at Stephen O'Grady Field.
Hall got the start on the mound for Swampscott and worked the first four innings of hitless ball and struck out 10 Peabody batters before reaching the 85-pitch limit. He gave way to Jaden Oriakhi, who also didn't allow any hits over the final two innings while striking out four.
At the plate, Hall got his team off to a great start with a solo home run in the first inning. He later added a two-run bomb over the fence in left field in the sixth inning with teammate Jett Nichols on base.
"What a way to start," said Swampscott manager Dave Paster. "Both pitchers did a great job."
The closest Peabody came to getting on the board was in the bottom of the fourth inning when Hall suffered a mild bout of wildness. But a Peabody runner was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a wild pitch and Swampscott remained ahead, 4-0.
Oriakhi came on to shut the door whiffing three in the fifth inning when the only batter to reach base was Cat Ordway on an error. Oriakhi set the side down in order in the bottom of the sixth to end it.
"We faced two really good pitchers," said Peabody manager Rob Ordway. "The first was overpowering and the second one had a nasty curve that we were not ready for. "We've got to put this one behind us and move on."
Matt Morgan started for Peabody and worked four full innings on the mound before giving way to Luke Murphy.
Swampscott scored a run in each of the first four innings, then two more in the sixth on Hall's sixth inning dinger.
"We got big hits from Beckett Brown, Nichols, and Gavin Cerutti," said Paster. "We've been waiting a long time to get going, and now we'll have another long wait until July 8 to take on the winner of Lynnfield-Saugus. This was a total team effort tonight, and everyone contributed."
The game was originally scheduled to take place at Peabody's Lt. Ross Park, but was switched to neighboring Salem because of the recent rains the region has experienced.