SOUTH HAMILTON — For the better part of the first half in Tuesday’s CAL clash against rival Ipswich, host Hamilton-Wenham could do no wrong.
Led by an incredible display of offense from Haley Hamilton, the Generals quickly fired home the game’s first five goals. By halftime, they held a seven goal advantage and it appeared they would cruise to the finish line.
Ipswich had other plans, however.
In what proved to be a tale of two halves, the Tigers came out roaring in the second to the tune of eight unanswered goals to shockingly jolt in front. The Generals finally regained some composure down the stretch, swiftly regaining the lead and, thanks to some more brilliant individual stick handling and shooting from Hamilton, pulling out a thrilling 12-11 win.
Hamilton finished with eight goals and an assist, a scoring outburst coming just days after she had tallied 10 markers in a one-goal setback to Danvers.
“Haley’s a star on the field and off the field,” said H-W head coach Abby Schibli. “She leads not only with her athleticism and great stick work and skill, but she’s just a really positive person and leads by example on the team; everybody looks up to her.”
Hamilton wasted no time getting in the scoring column in this one. The Middlebury-bound All-American dropped in three of her team’s first five goals and had six markers by halftime. She then scored the go-ahead goal with 5:55 to go in regulation as well as the game-winner with 1:45 to play.
Hamilton was terrific; there’s no denying that. But it was truly a team effort for the Generals to be able to withstand an incredible Tigers’ comeback and rally back for the win. Hamilton-Wenham shined in transition and got off to a great start on the draw which was key.
“We were moving the ball and we had a lot of touches on the ball from everybody on the field,” said Schibli. “The ball was doing the work and shifting their defense and we were able to make some of our plays happen quickly.”
While the home team ultimately came out with the win, Ipswich deserves a ton of credit for clawing back into it and nearly stealing one.
After losing the first four draws of the day, the Tigers went on a streak where they won 14 of the next 18 draws and it led to an uptick offensively and some good looks at goal. Of the eight unanswered goals to take the lead in the second half, three came from Julia Moseley, three more came from Ella Stein, and the other two were sent home by Halle Greenleaf and Maddie Duffy.
Ipswich head coach Allison Tivnan was extremely pleased with how her team flipped the script, but admitted the early deficit was ultimately too much to overcome.
“Our second half was awesome; that’s Ipswich lacrosse,” said Tivnan, her team now 1-1 on the year. “It’s unfortunate how we came out in that first half but all you can be happy with is how you respond and our second half response was awesome. We just came up a little short.”
Stein finished the contest with four goals and an assist for Ipswich; Moseley had the three tallies and Greenleaf two with an assist. Duffy added two goals and an assist while Skylar Moseley had two helpers. Duffy, Stein and Kayden Flather all had terrific games in the circle for Ipswich, and defensively, Ashton Flather made some excellent saves in net.
For the Generals, which improve to 1-2 after a pair of competitive losses to open the season, Riley Clarke scored a pair of goals including a clutch tally in crunch time, and Kara O’Shea (1 goal, 2 assists) played an all-around great game. Emma Happel also scored for H-W.
On the other end, sophomore Ava Vautour was vocal and active in net, making seven big saves in the first half and three more after recess; Lucy Ayers and Jackie Chapdelaine more than did their job in front of her.
“It’s still early and we’re still working out some of the kinks,” said Schibli. “But I feel like today they were able to kind of put all the pieces together so everything we’ve been working on finally came together.”
