WENHAM — The Hamilton-Wenham Little League Williamsport all-star emphatically solidified its spot in the double elimination portion of the District 15 tournament.
It took them only only four innings to defeat Danvers National, 11-0, Wednesday night at Cheeseman Field. That result, combined with Middleton’s 5-4 victory over Beverly, allowed Hamilton-Wenham to advance out of pool play and into the second phase of the District 15 tournament, which starts Friday night in Beverly.
,Starting pitcher Gabe Tschudy pitched 2 1/3 innings of no-hit ball before being pulled after 35 pitches so he’d be able to come back on fewer days’ rest for the next round. Reliever Ben Kirkman took over for Hamilton-Wenham and allowed just one hit in an 1 2/3 innings: a single by Danvers National leadoff hitter Adrian Shehu.
The Generals wasted no time in scoring, taking full advantage of walks and errors to plate two runs in the first inning, four more in both the second and third innings, and one in the fourth.
“We got great pitching from both Gabe and Ben,” said H-W manager Kevin Markowski after his team evened its record at 2-2. “We played great defense and got timely hits. It was an all around good night for us.”
Tschudy struck out the first two batters he faced, and shortstop Gavin Markowski handled tough chances flawlessly to get the next five putouts in a row. Tschudy walked Joey Luti with one down in the third and was replaced by Kirkman, who struck out the next four in order.
“We saw two really good pitchers — especially that No. 21 (Tschudy), who is special,” said Danvers manager Jeff Fortier, whose team finished the tournament with a 1-3 record.
The first nine batters all scored for Hamilton-Wenham: William Hermsen, Markowski, Tschudy, Matty Heath, Colin McCaughey, Kirkman, J.R. Gilpin (2 Runs), Zachary Stein, and Will Kiernan. Extra hitter Tyler Bixby had two singles, drove in two runs, and scored one.
Cooper MacDonald started for the Nats, and Jason Ferrara came on in relief in the third inning.
“The kids played hard, and we were a hit or two away from winning three of the games we were in,” said Fortier. “We left too many runners on base, but this was a good group and I’m really proud of all the boys.”
