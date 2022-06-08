HAMILTON — One by one, Hamilton-Wenham's baseball team hugged its lone senior and undisputed leader Nick Freni in front of the home dugout at Patton Park.
Even though it went unsaid, the message was clear: We wish we could've gotten you one more at-bat.
The tying run was on base and Freni sat in the hole two batters away when Leicester relief pitcher Griffin Metcalf ended the bottom of the seventh with a strikeout. That put the final stamp on an upset 4-3 Wolverines win over No. 4 seed Hamilton-Wenham in Division 4 Sweet 16 action on Wednesday afternoon.
In winding up 12-10, it was a season that both exceeded expectations and fell a bit short for the Generals. Coming into the year with no innings of varsity pitching experience and just Freni in the senior class meant there were a lot of unknowns ... yet they competed well in a rugged Cape Ann League and earned the No. 4 seed in the statewide playoff, so a longer tourney run wasn't out of the question.
"I think overall we probably did better than we figured based on what we had coming back," Generals coach Reggie Maidment said. "So much of that credit has to go to Freni. He's our hardest worker. He's a great leader. We've got so much back now next year and a lot of the success they have will be a credit to how they learned from him this year."
The visiting Wolverines (14-6), who face Manchester Essex in the Round of 8 this weekend, jumped out to a 4-0 lead with three unearned runs early and a solo homer by A.J. Direnzo in the fourth. Leicester's hard-throwing righty pitcher Mike Mero was on top of the Generals throughout the game, allowing only two hits through five full with both coming off the bat of the Holy Cross bound Freni.
"He was really good," Maidment said of Mero, who struck out seven over 6 2/3. "That's what you're going to see in the state tournament, running into a team's ace. You've got to be ready to battle and grind out at-bats."
In the sixth, the Generals rallied with a pinch-hit single by Aiden Clarke sparking the offense. Will Cooke drew a walk, Adam Green reached on a fielder's choice and after Cote scored on a wild pitch Leicester opted to walk Freni intentionally. Cooke and Green both scored on balls to the backstop to make it 4-3; Mero walked another but got out of the inning when third baseman Alex Russo made a diving stab of a line shot by James Day.
"One of the best plays by a third baseman we've seen all year," said Maidment. "That's the game of baseball sometimes. The ball doesn't always find a hole."
Tate Fitzgibbons drew the start for Hamilton and struck out seven in 3 1/3 while allowing five hits and being hamstrung by three errors behind him. Russo singled in Leicester's first run in the third and Seth Larson added a 2-run double for a 3-0 edge, but Fitzgibbons got back-to-back strikeouts to hold it there.
"Tate gave us a great start and we probably didn't do enough to help him out," said Maidment, who summoned Green from the bullpen after DiRenzo's homer and a bunt single in the fourth. Green worked around two errors and allowed one hit over the next 3 2/3.
"He held it where he needed to hold it. Adam came in and did a great job."
The Generals, who were 10-0 this spring when scoring five or more runs, just couldn't manufacture enough baserunners against the hard-throwing Mero. They didn't have a runner advance past second until the sixth and he retired eight in a row between Freni singles in the middle innings.
Freni, the catcher, also threw out a pair of runners stealing in his last game in the Generals' uniform.
"He did a little bit of everything for us, like he did all year," Maidment said. "He definitely came to play today and left it all out there."