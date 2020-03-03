After it opened the winter season with just one win in its first six games, most people wrote off the Hamilton-Wenham boys basketball team. The climb back to playoff contention apparently seemed too daunting for the youthful Generals.
Then, when head coach Mike DiMarino's group proceeded to reel off 13 consecutive wins and earn the No. 5 seed in Division 3 North, people continued to overlook them. Yet, the wins kept coming.
Following Sunday afternoon's gritty triumph over a talented 16-win Watertown team, Hamilton-Wenham is one of just four teams remaining in its sectional bracket. The toughest test to date comes on Wednesday, as the Generals will look for another upset victory against top-seeded St. Mary's (21-2) in the sectional semifinals at Burlington High School (7 p.m.).
"We didn't play our best game at Watertown but we found a way to win it; same thing with Swampscott (in the opening round)," said DiMarino. "So I'm really hoping we can put all the pieces together against a really good team. It's going to take our very best effort."
Like most No. 1 seeds in their respective brackets across the state, St. Mary's earned that spot for a reason.
The Spartans cruised through the regular season with a 20-2 record, the only losses coming against Malden Catholic and Lowell Catholic. They have size — 6-foot-8 big man Joseph Abate-Walsh controls the interior — they're athletic, and they get after it defensively.
According to DiMarino, St. Mary's regularly implements a full court press and uses its defense to generate offense. It's a system the Generals should be all too familiar with after turning the ball over 31 times against Watertown's similarly stingy press.
"They pick up full court man-to-man and love pressing the ball and turning you over," said DiMarino. "They love to have their defense create their offense and they're very explosive. They're really an excellent team."
Outside of Abate-Walsh — who by the way can drop in the 3-ball at a high rate as well — the Spartans have a terrific backcourt duo of David Brown and Josh Perez. Another big man, Lisandro Pacheco, also gets after it inside and can rebound the ball with the best of them.
Hamilton-Wenham will counter with its reliable starting core of sophomore Markus Nordin and juniors Carter Coffey, Ryan Hutchinson and Ryan Monahan. Senior captain and starting point guard Ian Coffey remains out with a foot injury, paving the way for someone like junior Ethan Dwyer to step up once again. Coffey tore a ligament in his foot during practice on the night before his team's tourney opener against Swampscott.
"It's obviously unfortunate but you have to credit his character," DiMarino said of Coffey. "He's still very involved, he's here every day working with the guys and he's really become an emotional leader for us."
In starting five underclassmen, Hamilton-Wenham will need all the leadership they can get against St. Mary's. The phenomenal win over Watertown, however, should only boost the Generals confidence.
"I think we forget sometimes that we're dealing with high school kids and especially my guys in particular since we start five underclassmen," said DiMarino. "But each win, each day we stay alive we get a little more confident. Hopefully that carries over on Wednesday."
