MANCHESTER BY THE SEA — For the past two days, the Hamilton-Wenham boys and girls tennis teams shared the courts at practice in preparation for their respective Division 4 state quarterfinal bouts.
Both squads strung together phenomenal regular season campaigns and have rolled through the tournament competition thus far. And those collaborative practice sessions only provided an extra boost as the two talented programs aim to finish the spring as the last teams standing.
"They really enjoy each other. We've been practicing together the past couple of days which has been fun despite the difference in music taste from the boys vs. the girls side," joked Generals' girls coach Joe Maher, his team hoping to repeat as state champs. "It's Taylor Swift vs. Dr. Dre over there. But it's been great."
The camaraderie between the two teams is something you don't see everywhere — but it's their shared success on the courts that really makes things special.
Both competing at Manchester Athletic Club on Friday due to weather concerns, the girls picked up a 5-0 sweep of Bromfield while the boys did the same against Sutton.
They finished their respective matches at almost the exact same time, making for a memorable celebration together following the convincing wins.
For Maher, everything has seemed to come full circle. Previously serving as the boys coach for many years, he helped lead Ian McCracken and the boys squad to their first and only state title in 2009. Over a decade later, McCracken is now heading the Hamilton-Wenham boys team with hopes of repeating that success he had back in his playing days under Maher.
"It's been a lot of fun; it's fun having Ian around," said Maher. "He's been doing a great job with the boys. I have no fingerprints on Ian's team anymore, so this is all his."
"It's familiar," added McCracken, whose team will play powerhouse Weston in the Final Four. "We're both in the same spot last year. I kept saying to the kids, 'If we can get to Weston and play a tough team, play our best tennis, then it's a good season.' So that's what we're planning on bringing: our best tennis. That's all we can do.
"But I'm definitely proud to be one of the last four teams in this division."
McCracken's bunch left no doubt as to who was the better team on Friday. Will Gern (6-1, 6-0), Elois Chadel (6-0, 6-0) and Keenan Maguire (6-2, 6-3) dominated singles action, while the doubles teams of Max Clarke/Henry Stinson (6-0, 6-3) and Rory Taylor/Ben Grasser (6-0, 6-2) shined as well.
On the girls side, singles standouts Sky Jara, Naomi Provost and Chloe Gern each earned swift 6-0, 6-0 sweeps, while the doubles teams of Abby Simon/Sienna Gregory (6-4, 6-4) and Alle Benchoff/Laynee Wilkins (6-0, 7-5) worked hard to secure competitive triumphs.
"We've got similar squads," said Maher. "We've both got really, really strong 1 and 2 (singles) players and really consistent third singles, and doubles teams that have really come through."
"Strong showings from the top of the lineups out of the 1 and 2 for sure," added McCracken. "And our doubles teams stepped up. They came out strong, which is what I've been telling them for the playoffs: you need to come ready to play your best game right away and play to your potential, and they've been doing that."
Practice makes perfect, and both teams appear to have been dialed in over the past week in preparation for the looming tourney bouts. For Maher in particular, whose team is littered with seniors, getting those girls to focus in and finish strong has been a small obstacle now that they've graduated.
But they've delivered in a big way, and that was evident in Friday's victory.
"We have a lot of seniors so they've graduated and just trying to keep them focused, going to bed before 2 a.m. and trying to do the right things during the day to get ready for a tennis match I think is our biggest challenge," said Maher. "But when we come out in practice they've done great. We had a great week leading up to this and I think that made a big difference."
For McCracken, he says his kids togetherness and friendships off the court is what really puts them over the top.
"You can tell when kids are close, and that definitely adds to why we call a team special," he said. "Practice will end and they still want to hit a little bit extra. A match is finishing up and kids want to jump out on the court and hit more with each other. So when you have that mentality and kids who love playing with each other that's what gives you a special team."
The Generals boys team will have its hands full against Weston next, who, like Hamilton-Wenham, have won all three of their tournament matches by 5-0 scores. Meanwhile, the girls will take on the winner of Saturday morning's match between No. 4 St. Pope Paul II and No. 5 Lenox Memorial. A date, time and location have yet to be determined for either match.