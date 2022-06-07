WENHAM -- The summer sun shone brightly on the Gordon College tennis courts Monday, creating the perfect weather for a great tennis matchup. With excitement and nerves in the air, the first round of the 2022 MIAA boys’ Division 4 playoffs were about to begin.
As the sun heated up, so did the matches in favor of the Hamilton-Wenham Generals, who took a convincing 5-0 win against Lenox High.
Generals' head coach Ian McCormack was in high spirits after the match, giving only positive reinforcement and feedback on the performances of his team.
“These kids put so much work outside of the season too and they deserve to get credit for that," said McCormack, whose team improved to 14-3. "Our first, second, and third singles players are playing outside of the season. To be the best in these leagues now, you have to be training outside of the season, too.”
Captain Will Gern, a senior for the fourth seeded Generals, earned a golden set against the Millionaires' Rocco Peretti with a 6-0, 6-0 win.
“He’s an incredible player; he has been since he joined our sophomore year. He is someone we definitely rely on in a tough match," McCracken praised.
Sophomore Elois Chadel breezed at second singles for Hamilton-Wenham, 6-0 6-1, as did senior Colin Leary at the No. 3 slot, 6-2, 6-1.
The General’s doubles matches did not disappoint either, with both tandems landing winning points to help secure their matches. The first doubles team consisted of senior captains Sam Coues and Stefan Messer, who made sure to lock in another team point with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Lenox’s Alex Fuster and Owen Bayne.
“They've been rock solid all year and have been partners since last year, too. They're absolutely rely on for a close match," said their coach.
Sophomores Max Clarke and Eastin Louther completed the sweep for the Generals at second doubles, taking a 6-2, 6-0 win.
The Generals advance to the second round Wednesday, where they'll host Nantucket () back on the Gordon courts at 4 p.m.
“What’s really fun about the playoffs is we get to see different teams that we haven’t seen before. It is a fresh look at a new and strong team. Being able to play our best against them is a fun challenge for us, there are plenty of teams out there who are going to provide that for us." McCracken said.