BEVERLY — The District 15 Little League All-Star Final Four kicked off Friday night at Beverly's Harry Ball Field, and two local squads are going to sleep well after big wins.
Danvers American got things started in style, picking up a 13-1 victory over Middleton in a mercy-ruled, four inning affair. Hamilton-Wenham then earned a hard fought 4-1 triumph over Gloucester to set the stage for Monday's action.
"We did everything we really set out to do tonight," said Danvers American manager Kevin McCarthy. "We hit 1-through-12, everybody got on base, pitching was amazing ... If we played that team three more times that's not going to be like that; that's a great team coached by great coaches but our boys played well tonight and did everything we asked of them."
En route to the convincing win, Danvers American got some great pitching out of starter Jacob McKenna (one earned) and Gavin Sinclair. Offensively, outfielder Brendan Hawke set the tone by reaching base three times from the leadoff slot.
It was a complete team effort for McCarthy's group, which remains unbeaten at 5-0 and will take on Hamilton-Wenham on Monday night back at Harry Ball Field (7:30 p.m.).
"The key for us is if our leadoff hitter gets on we're going to do well, and Brendan Hawk really set everything up for us tonight," said McCarthy. "We have kids that can mash right after that as you saw tonight, so as long as our leadoff guy gets on I feel good about that."
In the nightcap, one swing of the bat turned the tides for the Generals.
Gabe Tschudy, who tossed a gem on the mound, ripped a 3-run homer to deep center in the third inning, giving Hamilton-Wenham a 4-0 advantage at that point. William Hermsen (single) and Gavin Markowski (walk) both scored on the bomb.
Gloucester made it a 4-1 game in the bottom half of the third after an attempted pick off at second base allowed Drew Leaman to score from third. But that was the only blemish under Tschudy's watch, as he reached his 85 pitch limit with two outs in the bottom of the sixth before Colin McCaughey closed things out with a strikeout.
Shortstop Gavin Markowski came up with some huge plays at shortstop in the win, with the rest of the defense making few mistakes in what was a clean defensive effort all around.
"The essence of this team right here is pitching and defense and timely hits," said H-W manager Kevin Markowski. "That's what you saw tonight. The pitching was phenomenal by Gabe, Gabe had the big hit, but we got guys all over the field, all over the bases, really just a team effort."
The Gens had scored one in the top of the first as well, as Hermsen crossed home following an errant throw to first.
Gloucester battled well, making things interesting in the final frame by loading the bases with two outs. But McCaughey refused to get rattled, striking out the final batter with a perfectly timed change-up. Tschudy fanned six in the win while forcing a number of other ground balls and pop outs and getting ahead in the count.
Another highlight defensive play occurred in the bottom of the fifth with Gloucester threatening. With runners on the corner, the Fishermen got caught in a pickle between third and home and Danvers played it perfectly to secure the easy tag out near the plate. JR Gilpin added a single in the win while Zach Stein had a nice double up the middle in the fourth.
For Gloucester, Luca Aberle, Ben Bellissimo and Nick Aiello all pitched well. Bryce Churchill, Leaman, Brodie Harnish, Aberle, Bryce Albano and Bellissimo all had singles.