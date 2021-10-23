HAMILTON — During the Hamilton-Wenham football team's three-game win streak to open the season, the Generals scored a combined 40 points. In the team's most recent three-game win streak, they've scored that many in almost every game.
Hamilton-Wenham's offense was at it again on Saturday, scoring the second-most points the program has had in a game over the last 18 seasons in a 48-7 triumph over visiting Triton. Its also the first time the Generals (now 6-1) have scored 40 points in back-to-back weeks since the turn of the century.
What's changed for a team that struggled to score points in September? The gelling of an offensive line led by seniors Jackson Courtney, Isaac Hoover and Jackson Dube, and juniors Russell Caswell and Tim Seaward. The group was simply dominant on Saturday afternoon.
"You've got to credit those guys up front," said junior quarterback John Ertel, who threw for a career high 247 yards and two scores. "They're holding it down up front and just doing a great job all around."
Triton (2-4) did a nice job clogging up the middle of the field, so H-W turned to stretch runs and outside screens. Luke Domoarcki (team-high 93 rushing yards) ripped off a 41-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter, and Ertel connected with senior Will Moroney on a 67-yard screen pass to set up the first of three Chris Domoracki TDs in the second.
"We're looking to suck the defense in and roll out to the opposite side, and then boom! It's there on the backside," said Ertel, who hit Chris Domoracki on a similar play later in the game for another big gain.
Moroney had an interception and a strong all-around game for H-W, which won its eighth straight home game and hasn't fallen on its home grass in 756 days, going back to midway through the 2019 season.
"It was a big day for the seniors, and we wanted to come out and make a statement," Moroney said. "We made plays on offense and cracked down on defense. It all comes down to working hard in practice and having a good mental state coming into games."
The Generals had a 28-0 lead after another Chris Domoracki score to open the second half. Triton got on the board when QB Max Ciaramitaro hit Dylan Watson for a 2-yard TD pass late in the third quarter; some tough running by Jayden Torres (57 yards total) set up the score.
Hamilton unleashed Markus Nordin to ice the victory, with the senior out-leaping a defender for a 67-yard TD catch and then hauling in another from 37 yards away on a third down play. Nordin had four grabs for 136 yards in all.
"He's unbelievable. Markus is such a great athlete and some of the catches he makes are totally unreal," said Ertel. "He does whatever you need him to do."
Chris Domoracki and Nordin each had QB sacks for the Generals, who held the opposition to one touchdown for the fifth time in seven games. Chris Collins had a half-dozen tackles with two for a loss of yards, Courtney had two stops behind the line of scrimmage, and Brayden Little broke up a couple of passes. Sophomore Brady Daniels scooped up a fumble and raced 60 yards to the end zone for the game's final touchdown.
Overall, it was a thorough effort for a Generals team that's one of the top seeds in Division 7. It all started with the effort in the trenches.
"The offensive line played great. They opened up holes and gave us plenty to time to throw," said H-W head coach Jim Pugh. "Coach (Ed) Melanson is doing a great job with those guys. They're coming together as a group and they're playing really, really well."