WENHAM — Like the rest of the seniors on the Hamilton-Wenham girls soccer team, captain Claire Nistl was a little nervous before Sunday afternoon’s Division 4 state tournament first round matchup.
Since the 2020 postseason was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, none of them had been in a playoff situation for more than two years. That meant the butterflies that come with “win or go home” were a little unfamiliar.
Four goals and an assist later, Nistl was feeling pretty good about what playoff pressure brought out of her Generals.
Nistl did the bulk of the damage and midfielder Lily Mark had an incredible seven-point effort on two goals and five assists in Hamilton-Wenham’s 8-0 win over Bishop Connolly in front of a nice crowd on Gordon College’s turf field.
“Not knowing our opponent at all, we were a little nervous coming in,” admitted Nistl. “I was having flashbacks to losing in the tournament as a sophomore. But as soon as our possession and our intensity picked up at the start of the game, we settled down.”
Now unbeaten in its last 14 games, the No. 2 seeded Generals (14-1-2) will host rival Ipswich (7-10-2) Tuesday, tentatively at home at 2 p.m., although the game may be moved to a turf field.
It was a quick start that got H-W going on a sunny Sunday afternoon. The Generals scored twice in the first 10 minutes and three times in the first 15, with two of those goals being perfect corner kick offerings served up by Mark. One was a header potted by Nistl and the other a head by senior Jane Maguire, who netted her 17th and 18th goals of the year in the win.
“Lily always puts it to that post and we can count on either me or Jane being able to get to it,” said Nistl, who made a 50-yard run up the sideline and sent a perfect pass across the box to Mark for H-W’s second goal of the game.
The Generals kept the pressure on, with Nistl and Maguire both scoring before halftime to make it 5-0. Mark, a sophomore who now leads the team in helpers with 13, assisted on both.
“Lily’s been right in there from the beginning, and her confidence just builds and builds,” H-W coach Nancy Waddell said. “You can see her skill shining through with the amount of confidence she has right now.”
No. 31 seed Bishop Connolly, which ends its season 6-7-1 and won a preliminary round game earlier in the week, was just overmatched. H-W had a 12-0 edge in shots on goal in the first 40 minutes and used its variety of weapons to completely control the action.
Captain Kara O’Shea did a great job winning loose balls up top to save possessions. Defenders Jackie Chapdelaine and Libby Collins went largely untested, moving the ball forward quickly any time it came their way.
In the first 10 minutes of the second half H-W found the back of the net three more times, with Nistl scoring twice and Marks finishing a nice boot from just outside the box.
The Generals were able to empty the bench and get every player that was dressed some time on the pitch.
“We did a nice job of moving the ball around,” Waddell. said “We carry a big bench and the girls work hard, they want to play and they offer a lot when they get those opportunities.”
Though the Generals topped Ipswich twice during the regular season (3-0 and 3-1), they know the Tigers are a formidable foe. Ipswich has won four in a row and earned their first state tournament win since 2013 last Friday.
“They’ve got some real weapons in Carter King and Colby Filosa. If you leave them alone for one second, the ball is in the back of your net,” Waddell said. “Ipswich is on a little bit of a roll, so it’ll be tough competition. Hopefully we can hold them off.”