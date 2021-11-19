Just a week ago, Hamilton-Wenham’s football team encountered a mirror image of itself in the state playoffs against Cohasset High.
Saturday’s Division 4 state championship game in girls soccer looks like a case of déjà vu all over again.
The Generals and Skippers have a lot of similarities going into the title tilt that kicks off at noon at Lynn’s Manning Field. They’re the top two seeds in the bracket, with Cohasset being No. 1 at 16-2-2 and Hamilton-Wenham ranked No. 2 at 17-1-2.
Both sides play incredible defense and have found a knack for putting the ball away late in the year. Both have nearly identical goal differentials in the playoffs, with H-W outscoring its foes 18-1 and the Skippers 16-1. There’s even a similar leading scorer for both sides: Cohasset’s Cat Herman (25 goals) and Hamilton’s Jane Maguire (21 goals, 31 points) are both natural defensive midfielders playing up for their high school squads.
Selected the Division 4 state Player of the Year and Cape Ann League Baker MVP, Maguire has transformed H-W’s attack since she joined the team as a junior. The Colby College-bound dynamo has 39 points in 30 games and the Generals are 24-2-4 with her in the lineup.
“I remember the first day Jane told me she didn’t score many goals,” Hamilton-Wenham coach Nancy Waddell said. “I said, ‘Guess what? You’re going to be scoring goals for us.’ She took on that role and she’s loving it now.”
Maguire’s connection with fellow senior Claire Nistl has driven the H-W offense. Nistl has 19 goals and eight assists and plays at full speed at all times; her ability to beat defenders outside and send a perfect cross to her running mate was unmatched in the CAL the last two years.
“We’ve played together since first grade, so it’s just a matter of spending so much time together. We’ve been practicing together for 12 years or something insane like that,” Maguire said. “I know no matter where I play a ball, Claire will get to it.”
Nistl’s rare combination of foot skills and quickness give H-W a unique weapon; the Generals haven’t had one 20-goal scorer in Waddell’s seven years, never mind two in the same season.
“Claire’s one of those really special players that can change a game,” the coach said.
Senior Kara O’Shea has been a great target in the middle for H-W and young, active midfielders Lily Mark and Leah Coffey have been difference makers along with Ella Schenker on the wing. Tessa Hunt and Annie Moynihan can also finish.
“We have a lot of confidence in each other and that helps,” said Nistl. “I’m never worried when I sent a ball to Jane and I think she feels the same way. We connect really well because we have confidence in each other’s abilities.”
Defensively, H-W hasn’t allowed two goals in a game since late September. Senior captain Jackie Chapdelaine, a two-time All-State selection, leads the group along with senior captain Libby Collins. Chloe Gern, freshman Maddy Wood and Nora Gamber round out the back in front of sophomore keeper Stewart Bernard (8 shutouts).
They’ll have their hands full against a dangerous Cohasset team that features Eastern Mass. all-stars Tess Barrett (a freshman) and Gracyn Lord (a senior). The Skippers handled Millbury High in the game before Hamilton-Wenham’s Tuesday night semifinal win in Woburn.
“We watched a little bit of it, but not much. We’ll be studying up,” Waddell said. “We know we’re going to have to work really hard because that’s a great team.”
Caitlyn Story, Christa Coffey, Haley Hamilton and Brianna Vesey are the other seniors for H-W, which has been well-led by its ten 12th graders.
Unbeaten in its last 17 games, Hamilton-Wenham is looking for its first state title in girls soccer. The Generals made the Division 3 final in 2005, losing to Hopedale on penalty kicks.
Waddell, who played at Princeton and coached Wellesley to the 2004 Division 2 state title, is thrilled her players have the chance to make some history.
“To be playing on the final day of the season ... What more can you ask for? You wish every player you coach can get to this point just so they can experience it because there’s nothing better,” she said.