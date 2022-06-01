The MIAA released its state tournament boys and girls tennis brackets on Wednesday and a number of local teams are in the mix.
Here's a breakdown of the pairings by division.
Division 1 Boys
Top seed: Brookline
St. John's Prep is the lone local squad in this bracket, earning the No. 6 seed after another solid 15-3 campaign. The Eagles earned a preliminary round bye and will host rival Central Catholic (No. 27) in a first round bout on Monday (4 p.m.). Should they advance, they'd face the winner of No. 11 Cambridge and No. 22 Wachusett in the state Sweet 16.
Division 1 Girls
Top seed: Lincoln-Sudbury
Thanks to a winning record during the regular season, Beverly earned the No. 33 seed here and will head to No. 32 Algonquin Regional on Friday (4 p.m.) for a preliminary round bout. The winner of that match draws top-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury in the Round of 32.
Division 2 Boys
Top seed: Concord-Carlisle
Marblehead garnered the No. 12 seed after a 12-6 regular season. That was good enough for the Magicians to earn a first round bye and they'll host No. 21 Nashoba in a Round of 32 match on Monday (4 p.m.).
Beverly (9-7) checked in at No. 27 and also secured a preliminary round bye. The Panthers will have their hands full at No. 6 Hopkinton in the Round of 32 on Monday (4 p.m.), with the winner advancing to play the winner of No. 11 Wakefield and No. 22 Canton.
Division 2 Girls
Top seed: Situate
Unbeaten Masconomet (16-0) wrapped up the No. 4 seed here in the 39 team bracket. The Chieftains will await the winner of a preliminary round matchup between No. 29 Danvers and No. 36 Leominster, with that game slated for Friday at 4 p.m. in Onion Town.
Bishop Fenwick also earned a spot in Div. 2, snagging the No. 25 seed after an 11-8 season. The Crusaders will have a bye before heading to No. 8 Notre Dame Hingham on Monday at 4 p.m. The winner of that will play the inner of No. 9 Plymouth North and No. 24 Nashoba.
Marblehead (12-6) is at No. 20 and travels to Oliver Ames Monday for a 4 p.m. Round of 32 battle.
Division 3 Boys
Top seed: Wayland
Swampscott grabbed the No. 13 seed following an 8-7 run in the NEC. They'll bypass the preliminary round and will host No. 20 Ashland on Monday at 4 p.m. to open things up. The winner gets the winner of No. 4 Wilmington and No. 29 Dedham in Round 2.
Division 3 Girls
Top seed: Newburyport
Swampscott qualified on the girls side as well, earning the No. 17 seed despite a losing record at 8-10. The Big Blue will head south to Cape Cod Academy on Monday (4 p.m.) for a chance to take on top-seeded Newburyport in the Sweet 16, assuming the Clippers take care of business in Round 1.
Division 4 Boys
Top seed: Weston
Hamilton-Wenham went 13-3 this spring and was rewarded with the bracket's No. 4 seed. The Generals will host No. 29 Lenox at nearby Gordon College in the Round of 32 on Monday (4 p.m.). Should they win, they'd host another round in the Sweet 16 against the winner of No. 20 Norwell and No. 13 Nantucket.
Ipswich also snuck into the tournament despite registering just one win in the regular season. The No. 31 Tigers benefited from a strong strength of schedule and will head to No. 2 Lynnfield on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Division 4 Girls
Top seed: Hamilton-Wenham
Hamilton-Wenham strung together an exceptional regular season, setting the program record with an 18-0 mark and a Cape Ann League crown to boot. The Generals will also host a Round of 32 bout at Gordon College on Tuesday (4 p.m.), getting the winner of No. 32 Frontier and No. 33 Mohawk Trail for that one. A win would advance them to the Round of 16 againt the winner of No. 17 Seekonk and No. 16 Bromfield.
Ipswich (6-8) also earned a high seed, seizing No. 13 and a first round bye to boot. They'll host No. 20 Archbishop Williams on Monday at 4 p.m. for a crack at the Sweet 16. The Tigers are on the same side of the draw as H-W, setting up a potential matchup between the two rivals in the the Final Four.