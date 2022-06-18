CAMBRIDGE — It all happened so suddenly that it took the Hamilton-Wenham girls tennis team a moment to process what exactly had just unfolded.
Competing in Saturday's Division 4 state championship against Wareham at MIT, the Generals found themselves in a 1-1 tie after two matches. And then, in the span of about 10 seconds, both their first doubles squad and second singles standout won their bouts in swift succession to earn the necessary three points for their team to come out on top.
It was freshman Naomi Provost who won 7-5, 6-1 at second singles, and the gifted duo of seniors Nora Gamber and Brynn McKechnie who survived a second-set tiebreaker to prevail 6-0, 7-6 in doubles on the court right next to her. Chloe Gern soon followed suit with a 7-6, 6-1 win at third singles to put the final stamp on the 4-1 team victory.
"The fact that the two matches that helped us win ended at around the same time ... that was just really cool," said senior Libby Collins. "It was unexpected and I wasn't really ready to go out and charge the court yet, but it was great."
"It is unreal," added senior Lisette Leonard, who teamed up with classmate Lily Cassidy at second doubles for the Generals' other win on the day (6-0, 6-0). "I haven't even processed it yet, but it's so awesome to even think that we made it this far."
Before the season started, Hamilton-Wenham knew it had a solid group capable of pulling off something special. They set goals for themselves to win as many matches as possible and build some momentum heading into the state tournament -- but an undefeated run was never at the forefront of those aspirations.
They proceeded to run the table during the regular season and earn the top seed in Div. 4 competition before topping Mohawk Trail (4-1), Bromfield (5-0), Sturgis Charter West (4-1) and Uxbridge (4-1) on their way to the title bout.
Saturday's convincing victory over an extremely worthy opponent was simply the cherry on top of an historic run.
"It's surreal; I can't even put into words how awesome this feeling is right now," said Generals head coach Joe Maher. "These girls are amazing and to go through a season undefeated ... I've never had it in my 20 years-plus of coaching and I'm glad it was with this group. They're special."
Maher had previously guided the Hamilton-Wenham boys' team to its first and only state championship back in 2009. Crossing over to the girls side and accomplishing that same feat was never even something that crossed his mind.
"I just said to my daughters, 'Hey, if it wasn't for you this wouldn't have happened'," explained Maher. "Because when they decided they wanted to play tennis, that's the reason I made the change. So something like this was never on my radar; I loved coaching the boys and had 20 great years with them, but the last two years have been awesome with these girls and to end it like this is just phenomenal."
Hamilton-Wenham finished the year with a perfect 23-0 record and handed No. 2 Wareham (25-1) its first loss of the year in the process.
Both Provost and Gern were pushed to the brink in their first sets before pulling out tiebreak wins and cruising to the finish line, while Gamber and McKechnie were tested in a big way in their second-set tiebreak clincher.
At first singles, sophomore Sky Jara ran into a terrific player in Brooklyn Bindas, losing to the three-star recruit 6-0, 6-1 for the Generals' only defeat. Jara was tremendous all spring, dropping just two matches during the regular season, and fortunately, her team's strong play on Saturday nullified her tough setback to a tremendous talent.
After seeing her reaction following the team win, it's safe to say Jara's individual loss on Saturday was the least of her concerns.
"This is really unreal," she said. "Being on this team for two years has been, so far, probably the best part of my life."
Following the win, Hamilton-Wenham was escorted back to school by town firetrucks and police officers as their fans back home welcomed them with happy cheers. The Generals joined fellow Cape Ann League power Newburyport (Div. 3) and former CAL competitor Masconomet (Div. 2) as North Shore representatives to capture girls tennis state titles on Saturday.
Maher gave a ton of credit to his large senior class, which unquestionably aided in the dream run in a big way.
"All year long I've counted on them for leadership and stepping up and bringing the energy up, and they did that," said Maher. "It's a really special group and I'm going to miss them a lot. These girls have really re-energized me as a coach; it's been a fun ride."