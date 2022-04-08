SWAMPSCOTT — With 14 seniors on its roster, the Hamilton-Wenham girls tennis team boasts experience and veteran leadership in bunches. Add a handful of talented underclassmen to the mix and the Generals may just be on the verge of a special spring season.
Led by standout performances from the 1-2 singles punch of sophomore Sky Jara and freshman Naomi Provost, H-W put all that on display in their season opener at Swampscott on Friday. Not only did Jara (6-0, 6-2) and Provost (6-1, 6-2) pull out impressive wins, but third singles player Chloe Gern as well as doubles teams Brynn McKechnie/Nora Gamber and Lisette Leonard/Libby Collins also won to give the Generals a clean 5-0 sweep.
"We haven't had a lot of opportunity to get outdoors yet so it was good to be out there and get off to a strong start," said Generals' head coach Joe Maher. "We have everyone returning from last year and hope to compete for our first Cape Ann League title since 2002. We've seen that tennis banner remain empty for a while now and our 14 seniors are really excited to try to make that happen."
The first singles triumph for Jara should come as no surprise; the second-year standout went 9-4 at the top singles slot a year ago and has only improved over the last 10 months. Now she'll have the luxury of competing at practice with newcomer Provost, who has impressed Maher a great deal over the first couple of weeks.
"She played a lot in her younger years then took a break from the game," Maher said of Provost. "But over the past year or so she's getting back into it; she had an older sister that played for us a few years ago so it's definitely in the family. I think she's going to be a nice piece for us and it's nice that her and Sky have each other in practice."
Gern, who went undefeated at second doubles with Gamber last season, swept her third singles match 6-0, 6-0. And then there was doubles.
Mckechnie and Gamber took their match 6-4, 6-1 over Swampscott's Meggie Jensen and Anastasia Shub in what was the most perhaps the most competitive match of the afternoon. Maher says with so many capable players on his roster, the doubles teams will likely be altered at times throughout the season — certainly a good problem to have.
"They were a very experienced team with a lot of year round players," said Swampscott head coach Nina Rogers. "The girls enjoyed the competition and we look forward to playing them again at the end of the season."
Leonard and Collins wrapped up the team sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at second doubles. It was a great start overall for a Generals team hoping to make their mark against some of the perennial powers in the CAL this spring (Newburyport, Manchester Essex, etc.).
"The players that played today did great and we're going to have some other players that will also contribute this year, too," said Maher. "With 14 seniors we want to get as many people involved as possible and have a successful season all working together."
Hamilton-Wenham will open league play on Tuesday at Ipswich.