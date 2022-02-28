Effort, attitude and trust.
Those were the three values that Tim Freiermuth stressed when he interviewed for Hamilton-Wenham's head football coaching position. His total commitment to all three, and their importance in any school community, left an indelible impression on the hiring committee.
Freiermuth, 26, was named the head coach of Hamilton-Wenham Regional's varsity football program on Monday afternoon. After meeting with the Generals' players, he can't wait to get started.
"We met in the weight room and that got me excited right away. That was a great atmosphere to walk into," said Freiermuth, who is a certified strength and conditioning coach and works as a health teacher at Pentucket Regional, where he's been an assistant football coach the last two seasons.
Freiermuth takes over for retired H-W coach Jim Pugh. A Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer, Pugh guided the Generals to 38 wins and three Cape ann League Baker titles in his six seasons and had 216 career wins between his time in Hamilton and a long, fruitful stay at Masconomet Regional.
A pool of 14 applicants was narrowed to five interviewees for the Hamilton-Wenham job, and Freiermith's positivity and passion left a mark.
“We had some very qualified, capable applicants,” H-W athletic director Craig Genualdo said. “But ultimately, Tim stood out. His experience at quality programs, his connections to college programs, and his understanding of what football means in a high school setting and to the communities of the Cape Ann League set him apart.”
Having been an all-star in the CAL playing for legendary coach Steve Hayden (whose teams have had many memorable battles with Pugh's over the years) gives Freiermuth a unique appreciation for what makes football in the league so special.
"I told the kids I wanted this job because of them. Playing against the school and coaching against those kids, you see the toughness this league brings out in the people," Freiermuth said. "Growing up here, knowing the area, I know the passion that gives this league a little something more."
A graduate of Springfield College, where he started at center for four years, Freiermuth got started in coaching at Bates and earned his Master's degree from Geneva while coaching there. He spent a season at Bentley University before heading home to join Hayden's staff, where he worked with both the offensive and defensive lines, receivers, linebackers and defensive backs.
"I have experience in all three phases of the game; I think that's a benefit," said Freiermuth, who is in the process of building his coaching staff while reaching out to both outside candidates and some of Pugh's former staffers. "I'd probably consider myself a more defensive minded coach, probably run-first, establish a line of scrimmage and control it.
"I want a staff that's adaptable because in high school, how you go about achieving those things will be different year-to-year. That's how you grow and learn."
Both Freiermuth's parents are teachers and coaches. His younger brother, Pat, just finished up a spectacular rookie season playing tight end of the Pittsburgh Steelers. When college football was shutdown during COVID-19, he wound up teaching and found a passion for the high school game.
"I grew up in that teaching and coaching lifestyle, and once I found myself in it and realized the impact you have on kids, I wanted to give back," he said. "They're like sponges at this age and I love teaching them."
H-W's offseason weight lifting program is hitting full speed this week and Freiermuth can't wait to put his own spin on the foundation Pugh built up. He sees football as a tone-setter in any athletic program and will continue to stress those three big values of effort, attitude and trust.
“Effort in the weight room, classroom and in other sports,” he said. “Having a positive attitude. And trust in your coaches, teammates and teachers.”
Of course, there are many pieces of wisdom he'll take from his time around Hayden, a Hall of Fame coach with 238 wins and a state title in 1999. Like any great football coach, however, the lessons aren't about X's and O's.
"The biggest thing coach Hayden does, to this day, is make it all about heart and passion," said Freiermuth. "The players, the staff, it's all about heart, giving 100 percent and showing people that you care."