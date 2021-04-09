Hamilton-Wenham names highly successful Cooke new boys lacrosse coach 

New Hamilton-Wenham boys lacrosse coach Richard Cooke has a remarkable backstory.
Known to one and all as 'Cookie', he was a preferred walk-on with the Stanford University football team before suffering a concussion, finding out he had brain cancer, and saw his gridiron career come to an end at age 18.
Coming from a huge lacrosse family, he turned to his first love and began searching out coaching opportunities in the San Francisco area. After being "laughed out of the room" by one high school athletic director because of his age and inexperience, he got a head coaching job — still at age 18 — at the school across the street, Menlo-Atherton High. He guided the team to not only its first winning season but an average of 15 wins a year during his four-year tenure.
He was then hired by the school that originally scorned him, Sacred Heart Prep, winning 32 games his final two years there. Stops at Jesuit (Calif.) HS, the University of Portland, 3D Lacrosse in Oregon and, returning back East, Roxbury Latin followed.
Now, the 36-year-old is looking to make the Hamilton-Wenham boys lacrosse program one of the best in the state, having been hired by the school earlier this week.
"I want to take this team to another level, another several levels," said Cooke, who in the last few years had interviewed for assistant coaching jobs at colleges such as Harvard, MIT, Curry and Holy Cross. "I want a program that I feel can be nationally ranked like the programs I had out in California; that's why this job is so appealing to me.
"In speaking with Craig (Genualdo, the Hamilton-Wenham athletic director), he was the only administrator I spoke with in the all the jobs I interviewed for that said, 'You can run the program in whatever way you want as long as the players are OK and safe on and off the field.' That was so good to hear."
"Richard was chosen because he has a deep passion for lacrosse and possesses an ability to teach the game and the life lessons that go along with being a student-athlete," Genualdo said.
Ultimately, Cooke wants the Generals to not only play their regular Cape Ann League schedule but also some of New England's top lacrosse powerhouses such as Deerfield Academy, Taft, Brunswick, Belmont Hill and St. Alban's. Neighboring Pingree, a five-time defending New England Small School champion, is another squad that will likely be on their radar.
If his goals appear overly ambitious, they shouldn't be considering Cooke's previous track record. His California teams were nationally ranked and many of his players, including during his time in Oregon and at Roxbury Latin, have gone on to play at the Division 1 college level, he said.
"It'll take some time and I realize that," said Cooke, "but having done it before, I really feel like we can do it here, too. I want us to be a team that will play anyone, anywhere. We'll be tough as nails, and I don't care that we're a smaller school: we'll play you and we'll play you hard. After a few years, we'll be used to playing those top teams."
A self-professed defensive-minded coach who likes mixing up his offensive and defensive schemes depending upon the opponent, Cooke says it's the small details that will ultimately lead to championship glory. He said everything germinates from having productive, intensive and derail driven practices, so that his players are well trained and mentally focused come game time.
"You've got to be willing to take risks and changes in practice," he said, "and we'll definitely do that."
