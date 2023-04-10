HAMILTON — There's no substitute for trust on a baseball team — and Hamilton-Wenham's home opening victory over Danvers on Monday was a perfect example of that.
Generals head coach Reggie Maidment had to trust his gut, and the long view, when it came time to lift left-handed stud Gian Gamelli after four innings. With a one-run lead, Maidment had to trust both his inexperienced bullpen to hold the lead and that his veteran bats might pad it.
The coach was rewarded in both departments as spotless relief work by sophomore A.B. Labell and a four-run sixth inning paved the way to a 6-1 win over the Falcons at Patton Park.
"The middle relief role is going to be the most important one on our team. Any given day, whoever's turn it is, has to be ready to go," said Maidment, his team 1-0 and winners of three straight against Danvers after sweeping the Falcons last spring. "A.B. was efficient and did exactly what we needed him to do."
Danvers (1-2) dropped its second straight and went 13 innings over two games without scoring before breaking through in the top of the seventh. Down by six, three straight Falcons' pinch hitters loaded the bases before Tyler O'Neill dropped a low blooper into right to plate a run ... the ball hung in the air long enough to cause a 9-4 putout, however, and H-W's Aiden Clarke nailed down the win with a fly ball.
"We've got to make some changes to our approach at the plate," said Danvers coach Matt Mello, whose team scored 17 in its opener before being blanked by St. Mary's of Lynn and scoring once Monday. "We're helping out the (opposing) pitcher a little bit, right now, and that's something we'll work on."
Gamelli, who is committed to pitch at Notre Dame in a few years, showed off good velocity, a tough slider and breaking ball. He struck out six in four innings, issued one walk and gave up two hits — neither of which left the infield. At 64 pitches and with the entire season to go, his day was done and Labell saw only seven batters while posting two shutout innings on a mere 16 pitches.
"Considering that we hadn't been outside much and hadn't seen live action since our second scrimmage almost two weeks ago, this was really good," Maidment said.
Left-hander Brendan Glowik pitched very well for Danvers, conceding only two unearned runs over five innings of work. He scattered four hits (three of them infield singles) but fell behind 1-0 when H-W's Alec Cote came home on a third strike that got away in the third. The Generals made it 2-0 in the fifth when Clarke scored on a wild pitch.
"Glowik pitched great," Mello said. "The pitching staff has been the most pleasant surprise of our season so far. There are a lot more arms that people thought we had. Everyone knows Mike (Moroney) but with the way Evan (Currie) threw against St. Mary's and the way Brendan threw today, it's a true staff."
Gamelli walked to lead off the sixth and Cote delivered an RBI single to pad the lead. Cote then followed with a 2-run single over the third base line, and sophomore Cole Scanlon knocked one him for the 6-0 lead.
For Danvers, Jakob Hamel had a hit while Mike Moroney and Currie also singled. Bryson Clark scored the run after reaching on an error.