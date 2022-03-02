HAMILTON – For the first time in senior Jane Maguire’s four year career, the Lady Generals didn’t bow out in the first game of the MIAA tournament, and she had a lot to do with the outcome.
Led by captains Maguire (11 points), Christa Coffey (seven), and Kaylee Whelan (eight) the Hamilton-Wenham girls bested Winthrop by six points, 42-36 in the Division 4 Round of 32 on Wednesday night.
The home team was ahead most of the way in a very physical game that saw players from both teams diving on the floor for every loose ball. In the second half the lead see-sawed back and forth and the Lady Generals had to come from behind late in the third quarter to regain the advantage. It was a barn burner, but in the end defense was the difference for H-W, now 16-5.
Both teams used full court pressure which caused turnovers, but Hamilton-Wenham used its speed to break the press with steals. They reeled off seven unanswered points late in the first quarter to go up, 12-10 on baskets by Whelan after she stole the ball and drove the length of the court, Abby Simon, and Maguire, who got a basket right at the buzzer.
The Lady Gens stretched the run to 10-0 at the start of the second quarter on a triple by Maguire before Coffey and Whelan also drained shots from downtown to stretch it to a 16-4 run and take a seven point lead by halftime, 26-19.
“If we’d been able to make our free throws like we normally do we would have won the game by 20 points,” said H-W coach Mark Cole. “We were just 2-12 in the first half and not much better the rest of the way. Some of that was probably nerves, but we’re going to have to do better. Offensively, we let Winthrop dictate the pace too much.
“Our defense was very good, and we got big 3’s when we needed them. Nora Gamber hit one at a key time. She’s been good for one in the last half dozen games which really helps.”
The Vikings (16-5) were ranked 21st and stormed back in the third quarter led by sophomore center Grace Fleuriel, who led all scorers with 15 points. She had three layups and a pair of foul shots in her team’s 8-2 run to open the frame. Julia Marcoccio hit a jumper to give Winthrop its first lead, 29-28. The game was tied twice in the closing minutes of the quarter, the last time when Gamber stole the ball and fed Whelan, who raced to the hoop for two points. Lily Cassidy made one from the line to give the home team a 33-32 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
“That number 34 (Fleuriel) was a tough matchup for us,” said Cole after his team improved to 16-5. “We watched film, and she’d get three or four tries before the ball went in, but tonight she was hitting them on the first shot. She gave us problems, but we were able to hold No. 3 to only three points which was huge. We focused on stopping her.”
The Generals were outscored 17-13 in the third, but came on strong in the final frame, scoring nine points while limiting the visitors to only four. A 6-0 run by the winners helped them gain a little space down the stretch on baskets by Maguire and Coffey along with a triple by Gamber.
“This was a really fun game to play in,” said Maguire. “It’s so nice to finally make it past the first round. We have the winner of Manchester-Essex-Tyngsboro, and we’ll go to scout them on Friday. If Manchester-Essex wins the next game will be here which we’re all hoping for.”
After players shook hands the Hamilton-Wenham team and their fans gathered in a circle as Cassidy received flowers and an invitation to the prom. She accepted — it was that kind of night for the Generals.
“I knew that was coming,” said Maguire. “It was cool, and it was a surprise for Lily.”
HAMILTON-WENHAM 42, WINTHROP 36
at Hamilton-Wenham Field House, Hamilton
WINTHROP: Stiglets 1-1-3, Brodin 2-0-4, Marcoccio 1-0-3, Farrell 3-0-6, Fleuriel 6-3-15, Galuris 1-0-2, Conway 0-0-0, Forsyth 0-0-0, Bogusz 1-0-3. Totals: 15-4-36
HAMILTON-WENHAM: Campbell 1-0-2, Whelan 3-1-8, Coffey 2-2-7, Maguire 4-0-11, Gamber 3-1-8, Simon 1-0-2, Cassidy 1-2-4. Totals: 15-6-42.
Halftime: HW 26-19
3-Pointers: W — Bogusz, HW — Maguire (3), Whelan, Coffey, Gamber
Records: W — 16-5, HW 16-5
