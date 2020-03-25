Hamilton-Wenham's O'Shea wins Boston Bruins MIAA Sportsmanship Award

Keegan O’Shea, a senior right wing and team captain for the Hamilton-Wenham boys hockey team, has been selected as a 2020 Boston Bruins MIAA Sportsmanship winner.
O’Shea had six goals and a team-high 12 assists for the Generals this winter. He had a pair of goals, including the game-winner, in a 4-0 win over Revere and also tallied in both of his team’s games against Commonwealth Athletic Conference rival Rockport. He helped guide Hamilton-Wenham to a 10-8-2 regular season mark and its second straight postseason berth.
For the last 18 years, the Boston Bruins and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, in a partnership through the Sportsmanship Alliance of Massachusetts, honor one student-athlete from each boys and girls high school hockey league in the state. The award is given to those who best demonstrate a commitment to the ideals of sportsmanship and their conduct on and off the ice.
