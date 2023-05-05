BOXFORD — With his Generals having lost three games in a row, Masconomet was the last team Hamilton-Wenham baseball coach Reggie Maidment wanted wanted to see next on his schedule. After all, he'd never beaten his former Cape Ann League rival in 10 years in charge of his alma mater's dugout.
Sophomore Gian Gamelli took that monkey off his coach's back and launched it over the left field fence, and classmate Chris Feron escaped a late bases loaded jam to give the Generals a thrilling 4-3 win on Friday afternoon.
Gamelli hit a 3-run homer (his second in as many days) in the third inning to give Hamilton-Wenham (6-3) the lead. The Chieftains (9-2) threatened in the bottom of the sixth with Feron entering with a three-run lead, two on and no outs.
A Gabe Fales RBI single made it 4-2 and Tyler Feldberg then slapped one up the middle that went off Feron's hand. Though a run scored, the pitcher recovered to get an out at first, then retired the North Shore's leading RBI man, Braeden O'Connell of the Chieftains, to protect the slim lead.
"A huge, huge, huge play," Maidment said of Feron managing to record an out on the ball off his pitching hand. "The way he recovered, not just to get an out but then shake it off and finish out the game? Enormous."
Feron retired the side in order in the seventh to nail down a save. It was the only 1-2-3 inning of the afternoon for Masco, which stranded nine men on base (7 of those in scoring position). Chieftain batters found themselves in hitter's counts several times on the afternoon but weren't able to do much, going 5-for-13 with a runner on base.
"We have some work to do at the plate, for sure," said Masconomet coach T.J. Baril, whose team is unbeaten in Northeastern Conference play but lost to two CAL foes (Triton and H-W) this week. "We've thrived on two-out hits all year and those weren't falling in for us this week."
Pitcher Tate Fiztgibbons gets a lot of credit for Masco's struggles. He mixed speeds well and kept the ball down in the zone throughout five innings of work, scattering five hits and striking out four.
"Tater kept them off balance all day," said Maidment. "And I thought it was out best defensive game of the year. We got a couple hard-hit grounders early that we fielded cleanly, which gave us a lot of confidence for the rest of the day."
To Maidment's point, H-W turned a 4-3-2 double play to end the second inning — with first baseman Gamelli firing home to catcher Brady Daniels, who applied the tag to a Masco runner trying to sneak home.
The next frame, after a pair of outfield errors by the hosts with two outs, Gamelli (a lefthanded pitcher who bats righty) connected for his 3-run bomb.
"He's got that kind of pop in his bat," said Maidment. "Especially in a hitter's count, he's the kind of hitter that can make you pay for a small miss."
Masconomet ace Jacob Shirley threw six innings and fanned six while conceding only six hits. A double by Gamelli that was also misplayed in the outfield led to an RBI single by Alec Cote in the sixth, meaning Shirley didn't allow an earned run.
"Shirley was excellent," said Baril. "The runs we gave up, we shouldn't have been in those situations to begin with."
Catcher Anthony Cerbone, who gunned down two Generals trying to steal bases, had an RBI single to plate Ryan Corcoran (single) in the fourth. Chase Caron and Logan Keune also had hits for Masconomet, as did Fales who threw a clean seventh inning in relief.
James Day, Jack Cooke and Cole Scanlon all beat out infield singles for the Generals, with Gamelli (2-for-3) and Clarke getting the other hits.